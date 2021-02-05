House, Senate vote to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences in Virginia

RICHMOND — Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have legislation to eliminate numerous mandatory minimum prison sentences from the state code.
The House of Delegates and Senate — both controlled by Democrats — each have different ideas of how many mandatory minimums they’d like to scrub. So now comes the hard part: reaching a consensus on a final piece of legislation that both chambers will agree to.
The House bill from Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, an assistant Hampton prosecutor, would repeal several mandatory minimum sentences primarily related to drug possession. His bill passed the House of vote of 58-24, with three Republicans joining the Democrats.
“The last 40 years of the war on drugs have been a failure. We have criminalized mental health, criminalized addiction, and what we’ve ended up is one of the largest incarceration rates in the world,” Mullin said.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, a lawyer and former prosecutor, took issue with repealing mandatory minimums for offenses like dealing drugs to juveniles and selling drugs at public schools and school buses more than once.
“If we can’t conclude the person should serve at least one day, I think we’re making a mistake,” Bell said.
The Senate has passed a much more expansive version, sponsored by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, a defense attorney and former federal prosecutor. The bill would eliminate mandatory minimums except for those that are Class 1 felonies, the worst offenses. The Senate passed the bill on a party-line vote of 21-17.
“The sentencing should be individualized, and we have judges and juries to deal with sentencing,” Edwards said.
The proposals are slimmed down versions of what the Virginia Crime Commission endorsed a month ago. The advisory body had supported abolishing all 224 mandatory minimums.
Proponents of using them argue it reduces crime, eliminates inequities in the system and guarantees a minimum punishment. Opponents argue they don’t deter crime, haven’t eliminated disparities in sentencing and distort sentences.
Friday was the deadline for the House and Senate to pass bills and send them to the other chamber. The legislative session is expected to last until Feb. 27.
Fixing absentee ballots confusion
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, noticed a trend on Election Night. People who were normally plugged into politics were confused as they saw results coming in. They knew how precincts typically swung, and things looked unusual that night. These weren’t people who engage with conspiracies, but their confidence in the results was shaken.
With the surge in absentee voting last election and anticipation that a lot of people will continue to take advantage of that option to vote early in Virginia, Suetterlein wants to add more transparency to the voting information the public sees.
Absentee votes are not usually broken down by precinct, but Suetterlein’s bill would require that. The Senate passed his bill on a vote of 37-1, sending it to the House.
Registrars expressed concerns about logistics in implementing this, but senators said it was worth the cost and work to do this.
“I think it’s important for folks’ confidence in the election, but it’s important for all of us — everyone who holds office any at level — so we can see what’s happening,” Suetterlein said. “Because if we’re wondering why our votes are falling off somewhere, you can go there and try to find out what people aren’t being heard on.”
‘Junk science’ bill advances
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, is trying again to give more recourse to people convicted of crimes on the basis of “junk science.”
His bill would allow people to challenge their criminal convictions on grounds that advances in forensic science now exonerate them or that the forensic science technique has been discredited. People convicted on what is now considered “junk science” would be able to file an appeal one time to the Virginia Court of Appeals.
“In the criminal justice system, we are not always perfect, but this at least allows us to try and get it right,” Stanley said.
The Senate unanimously passed his bill, sending it to the House. Stanley’s bill has passed the Senate before, only to get blocked in the House.
Gun rental bill jammedRepublicans successfully halted a bill from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, to require gun ranges to run background checks on people who want to rent a gun to shoot.
Deeds brought the bill in response to two suicides by firearm at a Hanover County gun range within one month. The two men rented their guns and had a history of mental illness.
The bill wouldn’t have gone into effect until 2023 to give state police more time to reconfigure its background check system to perform this function.
Deeds acknowledged that the state background check would not fully capture information about people. The federal system isn’t used for background checks for firearm rentals.
“I’m very empathetic to finding a path forward for those with mental health issues so they don’t put themselves or others in danger,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, D-Henrico. “This bill doesn’t accomplish that goal.”
Dunnavant requested that the bill move from the floor and back to committee, effectively ending the bill’s chances of passage this session. Three Democrats — Sens. Jennifer Boysko of Fairfax, Ghazala Hashmi of Chesterfield, and Lynwood Lewis of Accomack — voted with Republicans.