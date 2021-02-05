House, Senate vote to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences in Virginia

Absentee votes are not usually broken down by precinct, but Suetterlein’s bill would require that. The Senate passed his bill on a vote of 37-1, sending it to the House.

Registrars expressed concerns about logistics in implementing this, but senators said it was worth the cost and work to do this.

“I think it’s important for folks’ confidence in the election, but it’s important for all of us — everyone who holds office any at level — so we can see what’s happening,” Suetterlein said. “Because if we’re wondering why our votes are falling off somewhere, you can go there and try to find out what people aren’t being heard on.”

‘Junk science’ bill advances

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, is trying again to give more recourse to people convicted of crimes on the basis of “junk science.”

His bill would allow people to challenge their criminal convictions on grounds that advances in forensic science now exonerate them or that the forensic science technique has been discredited. People convicted on what is now considered “junk science” would be able to file an appeal one time to the Virginia Court of Appeals.