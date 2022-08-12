Housing authority website crashes, new link for voucher program to be released

The website of the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority crashed as numbers of area residents are trying to access the site for information about an upcoming voucher opportunity.

Authorities pledged to release a special link before Monday's planned opening of a new application period for the Housing Choice Voucher program. Those applications will be taken online but an outage has struck the authority's site, rkehousing.org.

Authority officials could not say Friday why the website went down. The new link will be made public as soon as possible, officials said.

Interested parties can keep tabs on the situation by going to the authority's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeHousingAuthority.