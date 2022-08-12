 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Housing authority website crashes, new link for voucher program to be released

  • 0

The website of the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority crashed as numbers of area residents are trying to access the site for information about an upcoming voucher opportunity.

Authorities pledged to release a special link before Monday's planned opening of a new application period for the Housing Choice Voucher program. Those applications will be taken online but an outage has struck the authority's site, rkehousing.org.

Authority officials could not say Friday why the website went down. The new link will be made public as soon as possible, officials said.

Interested parties can keep tabs on the situation by going to the authority's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeHousingAuthority.

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority logo stockart
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US, Rwanda held talks over M23 rebels in DR Congo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert