Housing Choice Voucher application process shifted to alternative websites

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority released two websites Friday afternoon for the online application for an upcoming voucher opportunity.

Earlier Friday, the agency announced that its website had crashed as many people were logging in for information about the Housing Choice Voucher program. An application period for the program begins Monday at 8:30 a.m., as announced earlier this week.

As promised, officials responded to the breakdown by issuing alternative websites and directed members of the community to use one of them instead:

https://rkehousing.net

https://myportal-rkehousing.securecafe.com/onlineleasing/roanoke-1/guestlogin.aspx

Authority officials could not say Friday why the website went down.

Interested parties can keep tabs on the situation by going to the authority's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeHousingAuthority.

Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority logo stockart
