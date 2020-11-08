How are you celebrating Thanksgiving in this pandemic year? Tell us your story.

We’ve had interesting, even divisive, Thanksgivings before.

Recall – then wash from your mind – 2000, when hanging chads and butterfly ballots dominated table talk.

Yet we cannot recall ever being warned by public health officials that we risk spreading a potentially dangerous virus by cramming around an overloaded table with the very people we are most grateful to have in our lives.

We know conversations are taking place about how to celebrate Thanksgiving. We’re having them with our own families and friends, who may or may not share our same tolerance for risk-taking. Do we stick with tradition, set up heaters outdoors, dine over Zoom?

(If you’re looking for some guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers food for thought on celebrating the holiday at different levels of risk.)

We’d like to hear what you are planning or what you are thinking as you and your family make these decisions.