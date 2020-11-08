 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How are you celebrating Thanksgiving in this pandemic year? Tell us your story.
0 comments

How are you celebrating Thanksgiving in this pandemic year? Tell us your story.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We’ve had interesting, even divisive, Thanksgivings before.

Recall – then wash from your mind – 2000, when hanging chads and butterfly ballots dominated table talk.

Yet we cannot recall ever being warned by public health officials that we risk spreading a potentially dangerous virus by cramming around an overloaded table with the very people we are most grateful to have in our lives.

We know conversations are taking place about how to celebrate Thanksgiving. We’re having them with our own families and friends, who may or may not share our same tolerance for risk-taking. Do we stick with tradition, set up heaters outdoors, dine over Zoom?

(If you’re looking for some guidance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers food for thought on celebrating the holiday at different levels of risk.)

We’d like to hear what you are planning or what you are thinking as you and your family make these decisions.

Email your submission of about 200 words to news@roanoke.com, with “Thanksgiving” in the subject line. Or send your thoughts by mail to The Roanoke Times News Department, Attn: Thanksgiving, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011.

Submissions must be received by Nov. 13 to be considered for inclusion in a compilation of how to give thanks during a pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case
Local News

Charge dropped in missing Roanoke baby case

Andrew Christopher Terry, 33, of Blacksburg, was scheduled to stand trial a second time for the disappearance of 3-month-old Arieanna Day, but prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to drop the charge against him and the judge agreed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert