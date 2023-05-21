On May 22, 2020, Garland Lawton walked into a Roanoke gun store called Doomsday Tactical Supply, passed a background check, and purchased a Taurus 9 mm pistol.

What happened next happens all too often.

Lawton, who attested on federal paperwork that he was the actual buyer of the gun, had in fact purchased it for a convicted felon barred from possessing firearms.

Later that day, the 25-year-old went to Jermaine Drummond’s house, turned over the small handgun, and was paid $220 in cash for his trouble, according to court records. Drummond, who authorities say had a “voracious appetite” for illegal gun trafficking, then sold the weapon to an unknown buyer.

Eventually, the 9 mm pistol wound up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where a man used it to kill himself on Sept. 10, 2020.

People like Lawton — known as straw purchasers — are feeding an underground market that is one factor behind rising gun violence in Roanoke and beyond.

In U.S. District Court for Western Virginia, at least 20 people have been charged with making straw purchases of guns since January 2021, according to a review of court records.

Eleven of the defendants have been charged in the court’s Roanoke division, which includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, over the same time period. Collectively, authorities say, they have put about 50 guns into the wrong hands.

“With straw purchases, we know the firearms are almost certainly going to be used in additional crimes,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh said there has been a “huge surge” in prosecutions in recent years. “Each one of these straw purchases is an opportunity for us to prevent a violent crime that was going to occur,” he said.

From 2010 to 2020, federal authorities brought only one or two charges a year. The more recent uptick is not necessarily due to more illegal purchases of guns, Kavanaugh said, but rather a change in priorities by law enforcement.

“You can’t prosecute your way out of a problem, because a lot of times the crimes have already occurred,” he said. “But straw purchases are one of the few cases where you can move the needle, to use it [prosecution] as a deterrent for the crime happening in the first place, or to prevent that firearm from getting to someone else who is going to use it for a crime.”

Earlier this month, Lawton was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

“What do we all read about on a daily basis?” U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon asked rhetorically from the bench, shortly before she imposed a term that exceeded what sentencing guidelines called for. “Shootings. Shootings. Shootings. Shootings.

“That has got to come to an end,” Dillon said. “So I take this crime very seriously.”

How guns reach the streets

When Doomsday Tactical Supply opened in 2015, it was a small shop that sold outdoor gear, survival food and other items that might appeal to preppers, or those who want to be prepared for whatever kind of disaster might strike.

Now, as a sign proclaims on its Orange Avenue Northeast building, “Guns sold here!”

When he went to the store in 2020, Lawton fulfilled the paperwork requirements to purchase a gun from a federally licensed dealer. On a Virginia State Police form, he indicated that he had not been convicted of any felonies or other charges that would prohibit him from having a gun.

That much was true.

On a second transaction record required by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Lawton listed himself as the actual buyer of the firearm. That was not true, as he knew a convicted felon had arranged for the purchase and was waiting for the gun, a federal indictment later charged.

Lawton and 10 other people charged in Roanoke’s federal court with making straw purchases went to a total of six gun stores in the region and purchased about 50 firearms, according to court records. Nearly half of the guns came from Doomsday Tactical.

No charges were placed against the gun store, as the legal burden rests on buyers to be honest about their intentions. The owner of Doomsday Tactical did not respond to calls last week from The Roanoke Times.

Many gun dealers are conscious of the law and report any suspicious activity to authorities, Kavanaugh said.

However, “there are some that don’t, and turn a blind eye to it,” he said. “This is their livelihood and it’s a sale they want to make.” The prosecutor declined to comment when asked about Doomsday.

While rare, there have been charges against gun dealers brought by federal authorities in Western Virginia.

A federal grand jury last year charged the owner of a gun store in Kentucky with delivering guns he had purchased from a distributor to an unlicensed dealer in Virginia, who then sold them at a flea market in Wise County.

Other recent cases involving straw purchases include a sale at a Front Royal gun store, in which a man admitted to making a false statement when he bought a 9 mm pistol. Four days later, the gun was used by someone else in a shooting in Washington, D.C. that killed one person and injured three others, according to court records.

In Roanoke, Jermaine Drummond was sentenced late last year to seven years in prison for arranging straw purchases that were made for him by Lawton and two other people.

Drummond attended Norfolk State University on a music scholarship and later found a manufacturing job that paid $25 an hour. “But this did not satisfy Mr. Drummond,” who soon began supplementing his income by trafficking guns, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Johnson wrote in court documents.

There was no direct evidence to whom Drummond sold guns. But many of the weapons were later connected to criminal activity in Brooklyn, New York, Washington, D.C. and six jurisdictions in Maryland.

“The impact of Mr. Drummond’s conduct on multiple communities in multiple jurisdictions cannot be overstated,” Johnson wrote.

How to reduce the flow

What’s happening in Roanoke is a problem nationwide.

Surveys of a random sample of 1,600 federally licensed gun dealers in 43 states, conducted in 2013 and 2017, showed that 67% of them had a customer in the past year that attempted a straw purchase.

The research conducted by Garen Wintemute, an emergency medicine professor at the School of Medicine at the University of California in Sacramento estimated that there were more than 30,000 attempted straw purchases each year.

Actual numbers are likely much higher, said Allison Anderman, senior counsel and director of local policy at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

“That’s a lot of diverted firearms to prohibited people,” Anderman said of the survey findings. “And obviously, we have laws that prohibit certain categories of people for a reason, because they are at a heightened risk of committing violence with a firearm. So the fact that people are still able to get them through straw purchases is a real problem.”

Straw purchases are the most common channel identified in gun trafficking investigations, according to the law center. Other ways that guns illegally enter the market are through sales from dealers directly to prohibited purchasers, sales by people who don’t have a federal license, and theft.

Gun legislation passed by Congress last year includes tighter restrictions of straw purchases. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act clarifies the law and allows for stiffer sentences when someone has a reasonable belief that the gun they buy could be used to commit a crime.

Kavanaugh said his office plans to take advantage of the new law. In the meantime, he has found other ways to crack down on gun violence, which usually falls to the province of state courts.

Gun violence prosecutions in federal court have increased by 157% over the past year, he said. In one case, a man was convicted of using a gun in a drug deal that left his potential buyer dead. The conviction came after a jury in Roanoke Circuit Court acquitted the drug dealer of murder after he said he shot in self-defense.

In another case, two men are awaiting sentencing in a wild shootout that killed a teenager outside the Eastern Avenue house where they were selling drugs.

Facing the consequences

Three months after he pleaded guilty to buying a gun for a convicted felon, Garland Lawton was in court May 10 to face the consequences of his first felony conviction.

Johnson, the federal prosecutor, asked for a sentence of at least 30 months — the maximum under voluntary sentencing guidelines — based in part on the young man’s “tendency towards violent and assaultive behavior his entire life.”

Although Lawton had more than 50 encounters with law enforcement between 2016 and 2023 — many of them stemming from allegations of domestic violence against his family members and girlfriend — there were few charges, and ever fewer misdemeanor convictions.

Fear prevented some victims from bringing charges, evidence showed, and even Lawton’s mother would not tell him where she lived.

“To be sure, Lawton has an extensive and well-documented mental health history,” Johnson wrote in court records. But he has consistently failed to take advantage of counseling and other forms of help for his bipolar disorder, attention deficit disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal and homicidal ideations.

“It’s hard to think of a more violent and dangerous situation,” Johnson said in asking the judge to impose a stiff prison term.

Defense attorney Jimmy Turk argued that more time behind bars would not help his client, who began a “downward spiral” at the age of 11, when he found the body of his father in a bathtub following his suicide.

Like many of the people charged with making straw purchases, Lawton’s struggles with mental illness and poverty made him vulnerable to finding “an easy way to make a little bit of extra money,” Turk said.

“Can we honestly say that giving him this extra time is going to solve the problem?” the Radford attorney said in his arguments to Dillon. “I would say no, your honor.”

When asked if he had anything to say before the sentence was pronounced, Lawton became too emotional to speak and handed a page of written comments to Turk. Reading from the notes, Turk said the Lawton was sorry for fighting with his family and was willing to seek mental health treatment.

In explaining her sentence of 42 months in prison, Dillon cited the seriousness of the crime and the extent of Lawton’s prior record — while saying she was glad to hear that he wanted help.

“Sending me to prison is not going to fix anything,” Lawton interjected.

Dillon cut the defendant off, saying it was time for him to listen.

‘I don’t want to see you back here again,” she said. “You need to listen to the people who are trying to help you. If you can’t find a way to do that, Mr. Lawton, I will see you back here again. And I hope that’s not the case.”