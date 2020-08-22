How long will the General Assembly's special session last? No one knows.

Filler-Corn said in an interview that she has been in regular communication with Senate Democratic leadership.

“They do not have the experience, and they have demonstrated that on making effective and efficient leadership,” Norment said about the House, which came under the control of Democrats this year. “If you look back on previous leaders in the House of Delegates, no matter what party they were, they had years of experience in having worked through the legislative process.”

Serving in the General Assembly is a part-time job. Some lawmakers said they told their bosses they had no idea how long they would be gone. Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, said he blocked off two weeks from his job as director of strategic initiatives at K-VA-T Foods, parent company of Food City grocery stores. He said the uncertainty of whether he has to return to Richmond in person complicates things when the commute is five hours.

Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, is a gynecologist, so many of her patients schedule appoints with her months in advance.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve in the Senate, but the disregard for people’s schedules by constantly changing what we’re doing and not knowing what is going on is incredibly frustrating,” she said.