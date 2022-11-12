How the source of a 'forever chemical' in the Roanoke River was found

The worst contamination of the Roanoke Valley's public water supply in recent history comes from a company that, ironically, specializes in water quality.

ProChem Inc., which has a sign in front of its Elliston plant that bears the slogan "When Water Matters," was identified last week as the likely source of GenX, a hazardous chemical that has been detected downstream in the Roanoke River and the Spring Hollow reservoir.

The company said Thursday that it was "dismayed" to learn that it was the source of the pollution.

An investigation by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Western Virginia Water Authority — which operates Spring Hollow reservoir — traced the GenX to industrial equipment that was undergoing a "chemical washing process.”

ProChem said it was cleaning equipment for a customer it declined to name, citing confidentiality requirements that are part of its contract.

However, the water authority has identified the customer as Chemours, a global producer of chemicals that can repel oil, heat and water. Known as “forever chemicals,” the compounds are used by many industries and in the manufacture of a wide variety of consumer products, ranging from nonstick cookwear to waterproof clothing to carpets.

Since 2014, ProChem has been servicing "vessels" — which are the same configuration as home water softeners and serve essentially the same purpose — that are part of the manufacturing process at a Chemours plant near Parkersburg, West Virginia. After ProChem removed calcium and magnesium compounds from the units, they were returned to Chemours.

"If ProChem had been made aware of the presence of GenX on those vessels, it would not have accepted the order," the company said in a statement released Friday. "As soon as this knowledge was obtained, the service of these vessels ceased."

The ProChem plant is about five miles upstream from where the water authority draws from the Roanoke River to fill Spring Hollow.

GenX, the trade name for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid, is one of the forever chemicals that have received increased scrutiny in recent years from the federal and state governments as more is learned about their health risks.

In June, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory that warned against the lifetime consumption of water containing more than 10 parts per trillion of GenX.

Samples of ProChem's wastewater that were discharged into a sewer system that leads to a Montgomery County water treatment plant showed levels of 1.3 million parts per trillion.

After the wastewater was treated, and before it was released into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, the level had decreased to 23,900 parts per trillion, according to the water authority, which recently received tests results from its laboratory.

Although monitoring for GenX is still in its infancy, levels in the Roanoke River are the highest reported so far in Virginia.

The authority stopped taking water from the river shortly after GenX was detected there in late August. Since then, a carbon filtering system at Spring Hollow has reduced levels to below the 10 parts per trillion threshold issued by the EPA.

EPA's health advisory, which is not enforceable, is based on a 70-year-old's lifetime consumption of two liters of water a day. Possible dangers include complications to the liver, kidneys and immune system.

Until the most recent tests were conducted close to ProChem’s plant, the highest level of GenX detected in the river was 139 parts per trillion, in the proximity of the reservoir. The concentrations, which have been intermediate, have been declining in recent months.

Although tests show that customers of the water authority are no longer receiving tainted water, more monitoring is planned. Among the unknowns is how much past exposure people may have had, not just to GenX but to different forever chemicals in products other than drinking water.

Water drawn from wells by homes and businesses that are not served by the authority may also need to be tested.

“I think it is something that needs to be followed up on,” said Michael McEvoy, executive director of the authority.

Finding the source

The discovery of GenX marks the worst water contamination in the history of the authority, which was formed in 2004 and currently serves about 69,000 customers in the Roanoke Valley.

"I can't think of anything else close to matching this," McEvoy said.

The chemical was first detected in Spring Hollow’s water in 2020, at about 60 parts per trillion. Once the EPA recommended no more than 10 parts per trillion in June — and after GenX was detected late this summer in the Roanoke River at higher concentrations — the authority stepped up its efforts to find the problem’s origin.

After that, it was just a matter of time.

“There just aren’t that many factories in the United States that are using this compound,” McEvoy said. “And there aren’t that many above us” in the watershed of Spring Hollow.

Working with DEQ, the authority first focused on the North Fork of the Roanoke River. A number of potential sources in Montgomery County, including some in the Blacksburg Industrial Park, were considered and later eliminated.

Attention then shifted to the river’s South Fork. After examining state permits for businesses authorized to release wastewater into the treatment plant operated by the Montgomery County Public Service Authority, DEQ identified ProChem as a possible source.

Samples were taken in early October at two locations — from a sewer manhole adjacent to the plant, and of water that had been processed at the county’s treatment plant in Elliston. When results came back from a laboratory about a month later, extraordinarily high levels indicated a breakthrough in the investigation.

After being contacted by DEQ, ProChem said it had been cleaning equipment from Chemours, a known source of GenX.

“It all kind of came together in the last 10 days,” McEvoy said Friday.

The source responds

At ProChem, an Elliston-based company that provides expertise and products meant to solve industrial water problems, the news was a shock.

“We are dismayed that ProChem may have unknowingly contributed to the presence of GenX found in the local water supply," the company’s vice president, Brian Kidd, said in a written statement.

Starting in 2014, ProChem began providing its chemical washing process to two vessels a month that were used in Chemours’ manufacturing process. That accounted for less than 0.5% of ProChem’s total business, the company said.

In what is called a resin regeneration service, a sand-like material was used to absorb and remove calcium and magnesium, which can contribute to water hardness.

After the process was completed, ProChem again cleaned the wastewater generated before discharging it into the sanitary sewer for treatment by the county. That was done in accordance with a DEQ permit, “which does not list GenX in the list of parameter limitations,” the company said.

Both Virginia and the federal government currently do not have regulations that apply to forever chemicals, which have only been gaining attention in recent years as more becomes known about the risks they pose.

Laws recently passed by the General Assembly, included one sponsored by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, have established a system of testing and a process that will be used to draft regulations as soon as next year. “We need to keep a close eye on it,” Rasoul said in a text.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said he was monitoring work at the federal level. “I appreciate that DEQ is acting to remedy the situation and look forward to answers on how the problem developed,” a statement from Griffith read.

At ProChem, efforts are underway to cooperate with DEQ and local water officials, the company said.

“In the absence of state and federal regulations, we are taking multiple precautions to help identify and mitigate risks moving forward including additional testing, implementing a carbon absorption technology system, and working with customers to screen for PFAS compounds,” Kidd said.

Shorthand for forever chemicals, PFAS refers to per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, which are believed to the present worldwide in air, water, soil and living organisms. There are more than 6,000 different kinds of the substances, which do not break down naturally over time.

ProChem said it will it will continue to address the GenX issue until levels are below the EPA’s guidelines, a process that “may take several weeks.”

The company has been at its Elliston location since 2005, when it had about 60 employees. According to its website, its customers include Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Goodyear, R.J. Reynolds, the U.S. Postal Service and Volvo.

The EPA takes action

If the GenX contamination of the Roanoke River is definitively traced back to Chemours, it will not be the company’s first problem with a forever chemical.

The EPA has taken enforcement action at both the Chemours plant in West Virginia and one in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

In a 2019 letter to the president and CEO of Chemours, an EPA official said the company had violated the Toxic Substances Control Act, in part by failing to notify the government of its plans to manufacture a new chemical substance.

The EPA had previously requested information about “when Chemours first learned about the GenX-related contamination in and around” the West Virginia and North Carolina plants, “including GenX contamination in drinking water,” Diana Saenz, director of the EPA’s waste and chemical enforcement division, wrote in the letter posted to the agency’s website.

Chemours did not respond to an email Friday from The Roanoke Times inquiring about the equipment it sent to ProChem and whether it had been contacted recently by DEQ or the water authority, among other things.

But in a March 18 letter to EPA headquarters, an attorney for Chemours took issue with the agency’s toxicity assessment of GenX.

The assessment “contains substantial scientific flaws, fails to incorporate available peer-reviewed scientific literature highly relevant to the analysis, and significantly overstates the potential human risks associated” with GenX, Brian Israel of the Washington D.C. firm Arnold & Porter wrote.

Fluoropolymers, a type of forever chemical, manufactured by Chemours are essential for “countless industries including the medical, automotive, electronics, aerospace, energy and semiconductor industries,” Israel wrote.

The EPA is expected to propose a plan for regulating some forever chemicals in drinking water later this year, with a final set of rules to become effective by the end of 2023.

On its website, EPA said: “This proposed rulemaking would increase transparency around releases of these harmful chemicals and help to hold polluters accountable for cleaning up their contamination.”