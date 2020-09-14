How to detect COVID-19 before an outbreak? Virginia Tech scientists testing wastewater as a bellwether

Since testing at Tech began in earnest, Finkielstein said she’s detected virus from a couple samples provided by Vikesland’s team, which she thinks were “more or less expected.” Because she deals with blind samples, Finkielstein said she doesn’t know where the samples originated.

Vikesland said he wasn’t aware whether the local health department had done any follow-up because of those tests. Bissell and a health department spokesman did not reply Friday to an email seeking more information.

While Tech researchers can take some samples at the local wastewater treatment plant to gauge what’s happening in the bowels of Blacksburg, the focus now is on university housing.

Scientists hope they’ll be able to continue using these methods after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

“This has been done in the past to look at polio in other parts of the world,” Vikesland said.

He noted that wastewater tests could pick up signals of influenza and hepatitis.

“We can use wastewater as a tool to understand the dynamic of those diseases as well,” he said.

Readers might also be relieved to learn that the job of collecting samples isn’t as bad as it sounds.