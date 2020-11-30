How to enroll in Carilion's COVID-19 antibody study

We've gotten calls and emails from readers who want additional information on how to participate in Carilion Clinic's research project on COVID-19.

Carilion is seeking more than 5,000 people to volunteer to see if they have had COVID-19.

If you are interested in enrolling, you can fill out the survey questions online, or contact Carilion's Research and Development team at research@carilionclinic.org or 540-309-5693.

Anyone living within Carilion's footprint in Southwest Virginia (basically from Rockbridge to Russell counties) can participate. You will be asked some demographic questions, and then will be directed to a Carilion or Quest lab site to have blood drawn.

You will receive information as to whether you have developed antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. While researchers will also be given those results, so that they can figure out the percentage of the population that has been infected, they will not be given any information that could identify you.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.