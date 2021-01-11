How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and efficiently administer their allotments of COVID-19 vaccines in their areas based on their partners and resources.

The health districts will rely on the larger health care provider networks and pharmacies to assist in the campaign to vaccinate 1.5 million Virginians in Phase 1b who are essential workers or 75 years and older. For now, doses are limited and people are asked to be patient.

To learn more about the vaccine, go here, and to see more details about the phases, go here.

Here’s the best way to find more information or to register your interest with your local health department.

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, which include Roanoke, Salem and Covington, and Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties:

Do not call.