How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines

Each of Virginia’s health districts is responsible for determining how best to safely and efficiently administer their allotments of COVID-19 vaccines in their areas based on their partners and resources.
The health districts will rely on the larger health care provider networks and pharmacies to assist in the campaign to vaccinate 1.5 million Virginians in Phase 1b who are essential workers or 75 years and older. For now, doses are limited and people are asked to be patient.
Here’s the best way to find more information or to register your interest with your local health department.
______________________________________
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, which include Roanoke, Salem and Covington, and Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties:
Do not call.
Check here to determine if you are eligible.
If you are an eligible essential worker, your employer should schedule your appointment. The health departments want one person as a point of contact.
If you are 75 years or older, fill out a survey to register so that the health department can notify you when supplies are available.
______________________________________
New River Health District, which includes Radford and Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties:
Go to NRVRoadToWellness.com for COVID-19 information.
Employers should contact Ashley Briggs, abriggs@nrvrc.org or 540-427-7341, to schedule a clinic.
Individuals should use this survey.
______________________________________
West Piedmont Health District, which includes Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville:
Do not call.
Use this online tool.
______________________________________
Mount Rogers Health District, which includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, and Bristol and Galax:
Frontline essential workers should call 276-781-7450 to speak with a member of the vaccine team.
Ballad Health Medical Associates patients should call their physician’s office directly, including primary care, specialty clinics and urgent care to schedule appointments.
Twin County Regional Hospital will hold walk-in clinics from 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 12-14 and Jan. 19-21; vaccines will be administered at the main hospital. Signage will direct cars. No appointment necessary.
The district also lists these resources to schedule appointments:
Bland County Health Department:276-688-3642
Carroll County Health Department: 276-730-3180
Galax Health Department: 276-236-6127
Grayson County Health Department: 276-773-2961
Washington County Health Department: 276-676-5604 or 276-696-0110
Wythe County Health Department: 276-228-5507
Food City: 276-645-0044 for Euclid Avenue Bristol or 276-669-2388 for Bonham Road in Bristol, 276-238-0684 in Galax, 276-773-2751 in Grayson, 276-783-5761 in Smyth
Bland County Pharmacy: 276-688-4204
In Washington County: Michael’s Pharmacy: 276-676-2900, Falcon Pharmacy: 276-258-525, and Pharmhealth Express Pharmacy & Wellness: 276-739-7748, ext. 4
______________________________________
The Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts are planning clinics at large community facilities, starting Jan. 13, for residents 75 and older.
To register for an appointment, call:
Buchanan County Health Department: 276-935-4591
Dickenson County Health Department: 276-926-4979
Russell County Health Department: 276-889-7621
Tazewell County Health Department: 276-988-5585