Huddleston man killed in Franklin County wreck
Virginia State Police disclosed more details on a multiple vehicle wreck in Franklin County Wednesday morning that resulted in one fatality.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Brooks Mill Road, approximately four miles north of Virginia 40.

Michael B. Priest, 37, of Huddleston, died at the scene, according to state police. He was the driver of a 2008 Honda Civic.

The wreck started when a southbound delivery-type truck on Brooks Mill Road sideswiped a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the same direction, state police said. The Silverado then spun out and struck a 2011 Lexus RX350. The delivery truck then crossed the center line and struck the Honda Civic head on, according to the state police description of what occurred.

Charges are pending against the driver of the delivery, a man from Maryland, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

