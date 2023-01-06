Hudson elected new Roanoke County School Board chairman

Roanoke County will go into this new year of instruction with a new school board chairman.

Brent Hudson, whose term on the school board started in 2021, was unanimously elected as the board’s new chairman on Thursday. He represents the Catawba District and had been serving as vice-chairman since 2022.

As chairman, Hudson will take on a greater role in representing the school board publicly, as well as in negotiating for school funding with outside entities, particularly the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

The relationship between the county school board and board of supervisors has been contentious in recent months, with ongoing financial battles over the hiring of school resource officers and a career and technical school with a current price tag of $100 million sparking heated debate in joint meetings.

Between upcoming capital improvement costs that include replacements for two elementary schools, W.E. Cundiff and Glen Cove, resource officer funding, and the costs for the new career and technical school, Tim Greenway, who now serves as the board’s vice chair, noted that the board may be looking at “tough financial decisions” in coming years.

Hudson — who worked as a resource officer for Glenvar schools before serving on the school board — said he was confident in the board’s ability, under his guidance, to accomplish both the needed capital improvements and more.

“My goals for this coming year are to finalize the plans for our new CTE center, work with the board of supervisors to speed up the remodeling or replacement of two aging elementary schools, work to increase staff pay to be more competitive with neighboring districts, ensure an ample number of SROs in our schools, and address the learning loss from the impact of COVID,” he said.

Hudson replaces Hollins representive David Linden as board chairman. Linden will continue serving as a board member.