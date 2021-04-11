Hudson seeks Montgomery County School Board seat; Kiran opts out

Last month, MCPS began allowing students to take part in full-day, in-person classes four times a week after spending most of the school year operating under a hybrid model of remote learning and half-day, in-person instruction. An all-remote option, however, has been in place since the start of the school year and is set to remain in place for the remainder of the current semester.

The move certainly had its fair share of supporters, many of whom raised concerns about difficulties with remote learning and rises in poor grades.

Critics of the plan, however, questioned whether the measure came too quickly amid the ongoing pandemic. They also argued that teachers’ overall position on the matter should have been given more weight due to their work within the classroom themselves — a survey done prior to the school board’s narrow approval of the new instruction measure revealed that more than three quarters of teachers surveyed showed no support for the change.

Hudson said he feels the district did an outstanding job at the onset of the pandemic, particularly its work with the Chromebooks and its provision of meals to students via bus deliveries. He said he felt MCPS, in several ways, set an example to follow.