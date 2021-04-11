Hudson seeks Montgomery County School Board seat; Kiran opts out

Linwood Hudson is seeking the Montgomery County School Board seat that Gunin Kiran plans to leave.
Kiran announced last month on Facebook that she won’t seek another term. Her first term began in 2014 and her years on the board included some years serving as chairwoman.
Kiran represents District A, which covers a portion of Blacksburg.
Hudson, 46, is a software developer with two daughters who currently attend Blacksburg schools. He said he wants to expand on the work he’s done as a member of the Blacksburg Middle School Parent Teacher Organization and sees the school board as a good place to dedicate some of his energy to in the future.
“I’ve been on the Blacksburg Middle School PTO for four years now. Currently, I’m president of the PTO,” Hudson said. “I’m looking for ways to continue helping out in the broader community. I’m still trying to stay connected with the middle school folks, but I’m just thinking about the broader county itself.”
Hudson said he’d like to continue finding ways to give teachers and staff a stronger voice and overall improve accountability and transparency among school officials. He pointed to the recent reopening of county schools, a topic that led to division within the district and the community at large.
Hudson said one key issue he noticed is there was a feeling many voices weren’t heard when the district recently decided to further reopen the schools.
Last month, MCPS began allowing students to take part in full-day, in-person classes four times a week after spending most of the school year operating under a hybrid model of remote learning and half-day, in-person instruction. An all-remote option, however, has been in place since the start of the school year and is set to remain in place for the remainder of the current semester.
The move certainly had its fair share of supporters, many of whom raised concerns about difficulties with remote learning and rises in poor grades.
Critics of the plan, however, questioned whether the measure came too quickly amid the ongoing pandemic. They also argued that teachers’ overall position on the matter should have been given more weight due to their work within the classroom themselves — a survey done prior to the school board’s narrow approval of the new instruction measure revealed that more than three quarters of teachers surveyed showed no support for the change.
Hudson said he feels the district did an outstanding job at the onset of the pandemic, particularly its work with the Chromebooks and its provision of meals to students via bus deliveries. He said he felt MCPS, in several ways, set an example to follow.
Hudson, however, disagrees with the recent move to further reopen the schools, describing the change as disruptive for many students.
“I definitely wasn’t a fan of the change they just made,” he said. “From a timing standpoint, making a change that big in the middle of the school year also with the amount of impact.”
Despite the intended benefits, Hudson said he knows of students who are currently receiving no in-person instruction due to the fact that the current model requires them to choose either entirely remote or full-time, in-person. He said he would have liked to have seen more options provided, such as maybe allowing all-day instruction for vulnerable students “without forcing everybody to go all in or all out.”
Hudson said he’s also passionate about LGBTQ protections and efforts to combat racism and bullying in the schools.
“My daughters have both seen it in their schools, and in some cases experienced it,” he said. “I think we can do much more to raise awareness about these issues. I appreciate the board’s recent discussions around these issues and hope to help contribute to solutions if I’m elected.”
This past week, the school board heard from numerous parents who raised concerns about past instances of anti-Asian harassment and bullying in the schools. The parents called on the district to strengthen its anti-racist policies and implement some operational changes to better tackle and prevent racially motivated harassment.
Hudson complimented Kiran on the work she did for the school district.
Hudson is originally from Richmond and graduated from Tech in 1997. He said he lived in Northern Virginia for 15 years after graduating from college, but eventually returned to the New River Valley. Major factors in the decision to return to Blacksburg and Montgomery County were the school system and the praise the area has received for being a desired place to raise a family, he said.
Other school board members up for reelection this year are Jamie Bond of District D and Dana Partin of District C. District D covers southwest Montgomery County and includes a portion of Christiansburg, while District C predominantly encompasses the eastern Montgomery County communities of Shawsville and Elliston.
Bond has confirmed that she plans to run again. She has a challenger in Travis Williams, a University Relations writer at Virginia Tech, former Roanoke Times reporter and former teacher.