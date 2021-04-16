Human remains found in February identified as missing Salem woman

The remains discovered in February on the edge of Hollins University's campus have been identified as a Salem woman who went missing more than a year ago, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Jessica Darling Dickson, 31, disappeared in the spring of 2019, officials said. She was last seen in Roanoke in June of that year, according to The Charley Project, a website that spotlights missing person cases.

The circumstances of her disappearance and death are under investigation, police said. No other information was immediately released.

Dickson's remains were found Feb. 16 by students who had gone into the woods along the outskirts of Hollins University's property while working on a class project.

