Humming along at Mountain Lake

Via and Akers met while studying at William & Mary in Williamsburg in the 1970s. Via, 71, went on to be a professor of biology at Virginia Tech. He recently retired. Akers, 70, and also now retired, took a different path.

“I started out knowing I wanted to be an ornithologist, and I became one,” Akers said. “Then I had to take a 32-year temporary job in pharmaceutical industry to make ends meet.”

Both men have been enthusiastic birders for decades and have been leaders in the New River Valley Bird Club. They dedicate months of their lives to the ruby-throated hummingbirds that migrate through the Appalachian mountains each year.

The pair gives up travel from April through September to tend feeding stations at the lake and at their home on Laurel Ridge, just outside Blacksburg, Akers said. Last year they used nearly 500 pounds of sugar to make nectar for the birds.

In good years, they maintain a dozen hummingbird feeders at Mountain Lake and more at home. But this year there are only nine at the lake. Hummingbird numbers are down across Western Virginia, Akers said.

“We think it may have been because it was a cold spring,” he said. “Some of them may have just kept going.”