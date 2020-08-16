Humming along at Mountain Lake

MOUNTAIN LAKE — For four days this summer, Christine Vonk brought her morning coffee to the veranda.
There, under the stone archways of the 1930s hotel most famous for its starring role in “Dirty Dancing,” she has made many new friends. And as Vonk packs up to head back to Alexandria with her family, her friends are leaving, too.
Perhaps hundreds of ruby-throated hummingbirds that have nested on the nearby slopes will begin a 1,500-mile migration from Virginia to as far away as Panama.
“This has just been a delightful find. I just love this place,” Vonk said. “It’s nice because they come up to you, and you just sit there.”
These birds don’t flit: they zoom; they dart; they hover.
Flying full speed past a human head, their wings sound a low roar, like small-engine planes. But they move like agile helicopters, stopping dead in mid-air to change direction, or to stare at a newcomer.
The birds have become an attraction for lodge guests, lured there by a nectar feeding station set up in the early 2000s by Blacksburg residents Bill Akers and Jerry Via.
Resort General Manager Heidi Stone said she highlights it in her guest welcome letter.
“It’s one of the most beautiful and relaxing places on the property,” Stone said. “Bill and Jerry are wonderful volunteers. We love them.”
Via and Akers met while studying at William & Mary in Williamsburg in the 1970s. Via, 71, went on to be a professor of biology at Virginia Tech. He recently retired. Akers, 70, and also now retired, took a different path.
“I started out knowing I wanted to be an ornithologist, and I became one,” Akers said. “Then I had to take a 32-year temporary job in pharmaceutical industry to make ends meet.”
Both men have been enthusiastic birders for decades and have been leaders in the New River Valley Bird Club. They dedicate months of their lives to the ruby-throated hummingbirds that migrate through the Appalachian mountains each year.
The pair gives up travel from April through September to tend feeding stations at the lake and at their home on Laurel Ridge, just outside Blacksburg, Akers said. Last year they used nearly 500 pounds of sugar to make nectar for the birds.
In good years, they maintain a dozen hummingbird feeders at Mountain Lake and more at home. But this year there are only nine at the lake. Hummingbird numbers are down across Western Virginia, Akers said.
“We think it may have been because it was a cold spring,” he said. “Some of them may have just kept going.”
But judging by the dozens of birds chittering and jostling at the feeders on a recent Tuesday afternoon, there was still a pretty good crowd stopping off.
It won’t be long before they’ll pull out on their long journey, though, Akers said. Males are already leaving and females and juveniles are fueling up for their migration.
“Everybody has to double their weight before migrating,” he said. “They’re just in a feeding frenzy now.”
For more information on hummingbirds, visit https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Ruby-throated_Hummingbird/lifehistory.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.