Hundreds ascend Salem stadium steps for 9/11 remembrance

Ferrum Fire Lt. Edward Hodges said this year was his fourth time doing the stair climb. He said it takes him more than an hour to complete, and gives plenty of time for reflection.

“Just to know what they went through,” Hodges said. “How tragic it was, and how tough it was for them.”

A procession of vintage firetrucks lined the ballpark gates, bearing insignia from Upper Craig Creek, Thalia, Yorkville and Bridgewater.

At the front gates, two Salem firetrucks stood facing each other displaying a massive American flag that billowed on a line between their outstretched ladders.

“It’s the little things we can do to keep their memory alive each and every day, especially on this day,” said Andrew St Clair with Salem Fire-EMT. “It’s a hard experience, but it’s a worthy one.”

In previous years, the stair climb was held at the Wells Fargo building in downtown Roanoke. Due to coronavirus concerns, the last two stair climbs occurred outside at Salem stadium.

The event met its $20,000 fundraising goal, with proceeds going to New York Police Department peer support, and local fallen firefighters, said event coordinator Matthiessen.