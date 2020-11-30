Hungry this winter? Call a 'Souper Hero'

BLACKSBURG — As the winter months loomed and the COVID-19 pandemic showed few signs of slowing down, Cody Thompson began quickly exploring ways to tackle two challenges.
For one, at least a few in the community will be in need of comforting meals during the coldest time of the year.
Then, Thompson said he thought of his employees.
Thompson, the co-owner of Zeppoli’s, said business is currently down 20% to 30%, a predicament that stands in stark contrast to how the restaurant has otherwise performed since he and partner Chris Mullens took over the Blacksburg eatery in 2015.
Thompson said that drop has occurred despite his business’ best efforts to adjust to the challenges of the pandemic. He said Zeppoli’s has over the past few months pushed its pickup and delivery services.
“Before COVID, we were growing year over year,” Thompson said. “We consider ourselves job creators.”
In hopes of rescuing many amid the historic crisis, Thompson assembled “Souper Hero.”
The restaurant, of course, will specialize in soups.
Thompson calls the new venture a ghost kitchen, a delivery- or takeout-only restaurant that has gained popularity since the pandemic began. Thompson said he launched the new restaurant without needing a new space and another lease.
While the new project required some additional equipment such as a new fridge and soup warmers, Souper Hero relies on the same grills and ovens as Zeppoli’s, Thompson said.
The ghost kitchen is slated to launch to the general public this coming Tuesday. Customers place their orders online for either pickup or delivery.
Thompson and his team have already designated several parking spaces for customers picking up their orders. The spaces are located to the side of the building that houses Zeppoli’s.
Thompson said his team is also partnering with Blacksburg Bagels, which will make Souper Hero’s bread bowls and provide crackers made from scratch.
The new restaurant comes after Thompson took to a local Facebook group earlier in the fall to pose a simple question: What kind of restaurant does Blacksburg need?
The post received about 700 comments, Thompson said. The responses varied, but frequent suggestions were Vietnamese barbecue, a seafood joint and a place that simply offers soups and salads.
Thompson said he decided against Vietnamese barbecue due to his lack of expertise in the cuisine. He said providing quality seafood would have been tough, too, because the coast is hundreds of miles away.
So, the choice came down to soups and salads.
What helped with the concept, Thompson said, is that one of his staffers, Jim Parker, had long made soups and wanted to open a place specializing in the dish.
“It’s one of his passions,” Thompson said.
Additionally, making and serving soups made sense due to the incoming winter, he said.
Thompson said he asked Parker a few years ago to make a list of about a dozen soup recipes. To Thompson’s surprise, Parker provided him with 50 to 60 recipes.
Souper Hero’s menu will offer about 20 different items at any given time, with six of those being soups.
Once they’ve run out of a soup, they’ll replace it with another from the various recipes Parker provided. The restaurant will also serve sandwiches, salads and desserts.
Most of the soups will also come with the option of being served in bread bowls. That choice, Thompson said, makes sense for soups such as a lobster bisque and broccoli cheddar.
The name Souper Hero came after Thompson said he polled his marketing and kitchen teams and even his friends.
One of the restaurant’s logos features a lightning bolt over a bowl of soup — a nod to DC Comics’ the Flash.
Various superheroes also inspired numerous menu items, which include selections such as the Quicksilver Quinoa and the Captain Cheese sandwich.
