Hungry this winter? Call a 'Souper Hero'

BLACKSBURG — As the winter months loomed and the COVID-19 pandemic showed few signs of slowing down, Cody Thompson began quickly exploring ways to tackle two challenges.

For one, at least a few in the community will be in need of comforting meals during the coldest time of the year.

Then, Thompson said he thought of his employees.

Thompson, the co-owner of Zeppoli’s, said business is currently down 20% to 30%, a predicament that stands in stark contrast to how the restaurant has otherwise performed since he and partner Chris Mullens took over the Blacksburg eatery in 2015.

Thompson said that drop has occurred despite his business’ best efforts to adjust to the challenges of the pandemic. He said Zeppoli’s has over the past few months pushed its pickup and delivery services.

“Before COVID, we were growing year over year,” Thompson said. “We consider ourselves job creators.”

In hopes of rescuing many amid the historic crisis, Thompson assembled “Souper Hero.”

The restaurant, of course, will specialize in soups.