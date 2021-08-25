 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hunting rules change after chronic wasting disease found in Montgomery County
0 comments
top story

Hunting rules change after chronic wasting disease found in Montgomery County

{{featured_button_text}}
DWR logo

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is seeking public comment on special regulations for the fall deer hunting season after a deer was found to have chronic wasting disease earlier this year in Montgomery County.

It was the first such case in the region.

Meetings will be held Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Floyd County High School auditorium and Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Pulaski County Middle School auditorium. COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social distancing will be enforced, according to the DWR.

Officials want to extend the hunting season in the affected areas and have put restrictions on how and where deer carcasses from those locations can be transported.

And these changes are now in effect:

• A prohibition on white-tailed deer fawn rehabilitation in an area that includes Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski counties.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• A restricted transport of whole deer carcasses and any parts containing brain or spinal cord tissue out of that area.

• A prohibition on feeding of deer year-round in Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, and Wythe counties, and in the cities of Radford, Roanoke, and Salem.

On the deer found to have the disease in Montgomery County, the DWR states: "At the time of harvest, the hunter did not notice any outward signs of disease and the deer appeared to be in good condition." 

The deer was taken to a taxidermist in November, and a sample was taken and a test confirmed the disease in January, according to DWR.

Chronic wasting disease, or CWD is a contagious neurological condition that affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is similar to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease in humans and Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, also known as Mad Cow Disease.

In deer and elk, it causes rapid weight loss, listlessness, stumbling and other neurologic symptoms leading to death, according to CDC. There is no treatment or vaccine.

For more information on the changes, visit https://tinyurl.com/38vsjwr7.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pine Tavern restaurant closes
Local News

Pine Tavern restaurant closes

FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert