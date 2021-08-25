Hunting rules change after chronic wasting disease found in Montgomery County

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is seeking public comment on special regulations for the fall deer hunting season after a deer was found to have chronic wasting disease earlier this year in Montgomery County.

It was the first such case in the region.

Meetings will be held Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Floyd County High School auditorium and Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Pulaski County Middle School auditorium. COVID-19 restrictions, including masks and social distancing will be enforced, according to the DWR.

Officials want to extend the hunting season in the affected areas and have put restrictions on how and where deer carcasses from those locations can be transported.

And these changes are now in effect:

• A prohibition on white-tailed deer fawn rehabilitation in an area that includes Montgomery, Floyd and Pulaski counties.

• A restricted transport of whole deer carcasses and any parts containing brain or spinal cord tissue out of that area.

• A prohibition on feeding of deer year-round in Bland, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, and Wythe counties, and in the cities of Radford, Roanoke, and Salem.