Huppert won't seek re-election to Christiansburg council

Huppert acknowledged that the past year or so on council has been tough from a political standpoint.

“I think meetings have become a lot more strenuous than years before. Conditions have become a little bit more difficult,” he said while declining to point out anyone in particular.

While the past year has surely seen some positive developments, such as progress in the redevelopment of the Marketplace and council finally approving the park project, it has not been entirely problem free.

Several discussions over the past several months were rooted in concerns over the council code of ethics, and verbal clashes during meetings have not been uncommon. Then there is the pandemic, which has had an impact on some of the town’s key revenue streams.

Huppert, however, has during his time on council often attempted to avoid delving into some of the less flattering aspects of town government. He said he prefers to champion the positives.

“There’s no need to get into the bad things,” he said. “There are so many good things to talk about.”