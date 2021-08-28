Hurricane Ida targets Gulf Coast; it and cold front likely break hot, sticky pattern here by late next week

Remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to take a sweeping northeast path just ahead of an approaching cold front at mid week. It's difficult to say at this early juncture where the heaviest rain and greatest chance of storms with high winds or tornadoes may occur with Ida's remnants, which may tend to stretch out and move away from the old circulation center with time, but it's a pretty fair bet that our region gets at least some of that tropical moisture, pushed along by a cold front, Tuesday and Wednesday, maybe into early Thursday.

Next week's cold front is fairly stout -- not the start of fall by any means, but maybe a hint of it, with lower humidity, highs backing down to the 70s to lower 80s after it passes, and perhaps even a morning with some 40s in outlying areas by Saturday as cool high pressure settles overhead.

Tropical systems working in tandem with cold fronts to break summer patterns are not uncommon -- that's actually a big part of how fall happens annually, especially as we get toward late September and October. This does not appear to be the big break with summer, or a particularly long-lived one, but maybe just a breather as September gets rolling.

It could be also perfect timing for Virginia Tech's home opener and the second week of high school football next Friday, plus a nice Labor Day weekend beyond, with warm days, sort of cool nights and lower humidity.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.

