I-81 crash backing up traffic in both directions in Roanoke County
012021_I81_crash

The crash near mile marker 133 was blocking I-81's southbound lanes Wednesday evening and slowing traffic in the northbound lanes.

 Source: VDOT 511

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 is snarling traffic in both directions near mile marker 133 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT's 511 system.

All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as of 6:30 p.m. with a traffic backup of about 6 miles reported.

Northbound traffic was slowed as well, with a backup of about 2 miles, according to the state reporting system.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

