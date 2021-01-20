I-81 crash backing up traffic in both directions in Roanoke County

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 is snarling traffic in both directions near mile marker 133 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT's 511 system.
All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed as of 6:30 p.m. with a traffic backup of about 6 miles reported.
Northbound traffic was slowed as well, with a backup of about 2 miles, according to the state reporting system.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today