I-81 South shut down in Botetourt County

All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 approaching mile marker 155 in Botetourt County are closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation's 511 system.
A backup of around 3.5 miles is being reported. Traffic is being rerouted to a detour that takes Virginia 640 to U.S. 11 and then returns to I-81 at Exit 150.
Drivers are urged to expect delays and use caution.
The interstate is blocked by police activity, according to 511. No other details were immediately available.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today