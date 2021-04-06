 Skip to main content
I-81 South shut down in Botetourt County
All southbound lanes of Interstate 81 approaching mile marker 155 in Botetourt County are closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation's 511 system.

A backup of around 3.5 miles is being reported. Traffic is being rerouted to a detour that takes Virginia 640 to U.S. 11 and then returns to I-81 at Exit 150.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and use caution.

The interstate is blocked by police activity, according to 511. No other details were immediately available.

