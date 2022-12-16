I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopens in time for holiday travelers

The Virginia Department of Transporation delivered an early holiday present Friday to Interstate 81 travelers with the announced reopening of the Troutville Rest Area.

The only southbound I-81 rest area between Fairfield and Radford had been closed since May during a $4.9 million project to extend the entrance and exit ramps at the facility.

“The extended ramps at the rest area will help improve safety by providing motorists more space to accelerate or decelerate. The off ramp into the rest area was extended approximately 500 feet and the ramp onto southbound I-81 was extended approximately 2,100 feet,” according to VDOT.

Also, 12 truck parking spaces have been added.

The site work by Branch Civil Inc. was initially projected to wrap up by Labor Day, then by the end of September. VDOT said last month that the rest area’s reopending had been delayed again and gave no schedule for completion.

Repaving depended on favorable weather conditions, VDOT said, possibly delaying that work until spring.

But Santa Claus evidently arrived early for trucks and cars and sleighs.