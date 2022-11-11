'I was too young to be scared'

CHRISTIANSBURG — Days before his 96th birthday, Earnest Fulcher seemed glad to recount some of his World War II stories for a visitor. Lots of people want to talk about those days, he said.

"It keeps it on my mind," Fulcher said last month as he settled back in a chair in his living room. His daughter, Becky Coffey, was nearby, occasionally prompting with a date or a name, or a fact that she'd gleaned from her own research into her father's military career.

"I think Becky knows more about it than I do," Fulcher said, laughing.

Fulcher, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 until the war's end three years later, hunted German submarines in the Atlantic and Mediterranean. He was present for all the Allied Force's Italian invasions, Coffey said.

And Fulcher may be the last person living in Western Virginia who witnessed the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of France, said John Long, the director of education at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. If there are other D-Day veterans still alive in the region, Long said, the Memorial staff is not aware of them.

Fulcher said that he grew up in McDowell County, West Virginia. His mother died, his father remarried to a woman with her own children, and Fulcher found himself often on his own. Sometimes he stayed with his grandfather, who ran a "sand house" drying sand for use on rail lines. Fulcher remembered making himself a bed in the warm sand.

"I didn't really have a home. I just stayed with whoever I could," Fulcher said. "… I stayed with an aunt but she had 14 kids, she had three sets of twins — I didn't have much room."

Coffey said that her father decided to join the military "to have food and a place to sit."

Fulcher said he first tried to enlist at age 14.

"They said come on back in a couple years, and I went back in six months," he said.

On Fulcher's second attempt, at age 15, he found that he only weighed 99 pounds, which was below the 104-pound minimum required for enlistment. Fulcher said that he had 25 cents and spent it all on bananas, which he ate peels and all. When he returned for a new weigh-in, he found that he'd gained 3½ pounds, which brought him close enough to the weight limit to be sent on to Charleston, West Virginia, then to Norfolk for Navy training.

Fulcher was taught to be a cook and found himself preparing food for all the enlisted men among the 66-man crew of PC 624, a patrol craft that like others of its class had no name but was known only by its number. The ship's officers had their own cook, Fulcher said.

In his spare time, Fulcher — who could sing and he knew his way around a guitar and mandolin — found other musicians. "We had a little band on the ship … just hillbilly music," he said.

His battle station was at the ship's stern, where he dropped depth charges during battles with submarines, or fired anti-aircraft guns if the ship was engaged with hostile planes.

Fulcher recalled one fight with a submarine in which he was saw a torpedo narrowly miss the ship, passing through the water just behind it. Crew members used sonar to locate the submarine lurking below the surface and Fulcher said he quickly dropped a depth charge off each side and two more behind the ship.

"I'm pretty sure I got it," Fulcher said.

A history of the Navy's World War II patrol craft that Coffey found credits Fulcher's ship with destroying a German submarine on July 30, 1943.

At different points Fulcher served on patrol craft, a sub chaser and a minesweeper. One of his ships was wrecked at Palermo, Italy, when a storm drove it into coastal rocks. According to navsource.org and uboat.net, it was the PC 624. The crew made it to land safely, he said, then continued to live on the immobilized vessel for a time, returning to the ship each night via a cable strung from a high point on shore.

During the D-Day invasion, Fulcher's ship helped guide landing craft filled with infantry, he said. "We were kind of directing things," Fulcher said.

Fulcher's station was off Omaha Beach, the largest and most defended of the five landing zones. U.S. troops waded through the surf in a storm of bullets and mortar shells, and suffered some 2,400 casualties in what is recorded as the day's bloodiest fight.

Fulcher said that his memory of the invasion has faded but he still remembered watching in horror from his ship as "a bunch of them were slaughtered on the beach."

He said that he also remembered the incredible noise of all the guns, which permanently damaged his hearing and left a ringing in his ears that still continues.

Asked if he was scared then or during the other adventures of his wartime years, Fulcher laughed.

"I was too young to be scared," he said.

Fulcher left the Navy at the war's end and returned to West Virginia. He spent a few years working in coal mines, played in bluegrass and gospel groups, and made a few 45 rpm records with fiddler Curly Ray Cline. He went to the West Coast and worked on the Southern Pacific railroad.

In 1950 he married Maraveen Porter. Their marriage lasted 68 years, until her death in 2019. He became a Pentecostal Holiness Church minister, a traveling tent evangelist, and eventually started the Christian Fellowship Tabernacle on U.S. 11 between Christiansburg and Radford. Ministry work took him overseas many times.

"I've kind of been here and there and little bit of everywhere," Fulcher said, smiling.

Fulcher said that over the years, he kept up with some of his World War II shipmates, "but not for a long time."

Coffey said that as time went on, she had looked online for men that served with her father but "they were all gone that I could find."

The thinning ranks of World War II veterans is keenly felt at the D-Day Memorial as well, Long said. World War II veterans in years past often led tours at the Memorial, but now it has become rare for a veteran of that war to even visit, he said.

The Memorial has collected oral histories of about 100 veterans, including Fulcher, but none have been interviewed recently.

"It's been a melancholy period, the last several years," Long said. "… The day is not here but it is rapidly approaching when we will not have them."

There were World War II veterans in attendance at the Memorial's annual commemoration of the invasion this year. But for the first time since the Memorial's opening in 2001, there were no Normandy veterans present, Long said.

"To me that was a melancholy turning point. … We would love to have dozens of them next year but they have passed," Long said.

Adding to the effects of the passage of time was the pandemic, Long said. It hit World War II veterans hard both because their age made them more susceptible to COVID and through the isolation meant to help them avoid sickness.

"I feel like we were cheated out of some vital years with these men, to thank them for their service," Long said.

With the inevitable passing of the generations that knew World War II as a direct experience, the Memorial's mission becomes even more important, Long said.

"It's now incumbent on us to carry their stories forward," he said. "We tell it in third person, not first person."