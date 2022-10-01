Ian leaves soaking rain, some power outages in Roanoke region

The remnants of the tropical system that hit Florida and South Carolina this week soaked the Roanoke Valley overnight, leaving scattered local power outages, particularly east toward Bedford County and Lynchburg.

Now considered a "post-tropical cyclone" by the National Weather Service, Ian worked north from North Carolina into Virginia overnight, dumping the heaviest rain — 1 to 3 inches — on the northwest side of the cyclone.

It is expected to continue to weaken as if it moves into the Mid-Atlantic today.

"Showers will persist across the region through Sunday before the entire system exits the region Monday. A return to high pressure and drier conditions is expected Tuesday," the National Weather Service predicted Saturday morning.

Statewide, some 72,000 customers were without power, 42,000 of them in eastern Virginia, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

In Western Virginia, Appalachian Power Co. reported more than 26,000 customers without electrical service as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

The largest outages were in Bedford, Carroll, Patrick and Henry counties, on the eastern side of the Blue Ridge, which had been predicted to receive the heaviest winds and rain overnight.

Closer to Roanoke the outages include a broad swath of southwest Roanoke County stretching to Boones Mill in Franklin County, where more than 1,000 customers lost power late Friday amid the heavy rain and wind from former Hurricane Ian. Appalachian Power estimates that outage will be resolved by 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect for the region until noon Saturday, and a flood watch in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.