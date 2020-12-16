Ice lead to crashes, power outages across region

A thin blanket of sleet and ice fell on the Roanoke and New River valleys early Wednesday, leading to at least one fatal wreck on Interstate 81.
The Virginia State Police said it was investigating a series of crashes Wednesday morning in Pulaski County at the 94 mile marker, near Virginia 99.
A pickup driving north slid off the road about 7:30 a.m. As a state trooper arrived, another crash occurred in the northbound lanes, according to Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman.
No injuries were reported in those crashes.
Troopers immediately called the Virginia Department of Transportation to assist because that stretch of the interstate had iced over and conditions were extremely slick, she said.
About 15 minutes later, a Toyota Tacoma in the southbound lane overturned when it ran off the road and hit an embankment.
The driver, Brannagan K. Locklear, 19, of Pembroke, North Carolina, was rushed to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski but died of his injuries, officials said.
The road conditions were a factor in the crash, authorities concluded. Locklear wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Two more wrecks happened shortly afterward in the southbound lanes. No injuries were reported in those crashes.
Precipitation swung quickly to sleet and freezing rain on Wednesday, rather than snow that was expected at the outset, because of a milder layer of air aloft that was pulled in by low-pressure to the west.
Snowflakes high in the atmosphere melted falling through this mild layer, then refroze either into ice pellets on the way down or on exposed objects at the surface, where temperatures are below freezing.
Sleet and snow did move into the Roanoke and New River valleys early Wednesday evening for some light accumulations. Dry but cold weather is set to return for late week, and high temperatures in the 40s will melt away most residual ice.
A sensor at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport had captured a half-inch of liquid precipitation by the end of the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. That measurement would include rain, sleet and any snow, now melted, that fell during the early morning.
Appalachian Power Co. was reporting outage numbers of up to about 7,100 in its Virginia territory throughout the afternoon. That had been chopped down to about 3,000 customer outages by the early evening. Localities in the Roanoke Valley were seeing outage numbers of 100 or less by that point in the day.
Staff writers Henri Gendreau and Kevin Myatt contributed information to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.