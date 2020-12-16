Ice leads to crashes, power outages across region

Precipitation swung quickly to sleet and freezing rain on Wednesday, rather than snow that was expected at the outset, because of a milder layer of air aloft that was pulled in by low-pressure to the west.

Snowflakes high in the atmosphere melted falling through this mild layer, then refroze either into ice pellets on the way down or on exposed objects at the surface, where temperatures are below freezing.

Sleet and snow did move into the Roanoke and New River valleys early Wednesday evening for some light accumulations. Dry but cold weather is set to return for late week, and high temperatures in the 40s will melt away most residual ice.

A sensor at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport had captured a half-inch of liquid precipitation by the end of the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. That measurement would include rain, sleet and any snow, now melted, that fell during the early morning.

Appalachian Power Co. was reporting outage numbers of up to about 7,100 in its Virginia territory throughout the afternoon. That had been chopped down to about 3,000 customer outages by the early evening. Localities in the Roanoke Valley were seeing outage numbers of 100 or less by that point in the day.

Staff writers Henri Gendreau and Kevin Myatt contributed information to this report.

