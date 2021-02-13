Ice storm causes numerous power outages affecting many thousands in region, state

More than 280,000 Virginia homes and businesses remained without power Saturday evening after an ice storm swept through the state, causing accumulation on trees and power lines.
Appalachian Power Co. reported that more than 40,000 of its Virginia customers, or 7%, remained without electric service as of 6 p.m. Saturday. It was unclear when power would be restored.
"We will not be able to provide restoration estimates until the storm passes and the extent of damage is known," spokeswoman Teresa Hall wrote in an end-of-day update.
Approximately 285,000 customers across the state remained without power, according to PowerOutage.us, which aggregates utilities' outage data.
The New River Valley, Roanoke region, Southside and Central Virginia were most affected.
Franklin County experienced the largest outage locally, with 12,000 homes and businesses still without power at 6 p.m., according to Appalachian’s outage map. That’s about 37% of Franklin County customers.
Approximately 6,480 Floyd County customers, a majority of the county, remained without power.
Also without power were 7,900 customers in Henry County, 3,000 in Campbell County, 2,560 in Montgomery County and 1,800 in Pulaski County.
Local Appalachian crews were responding to outages, as were workers from unaffected parts of the company’s service area, according to Hall. The company also requested 200 line workers from outside the service area to assist, she wrote.
“In all areas ice continues to weigh down trees and limbs continue to break, new outages continue to occur,” Hall wrote.
Virginia State Police responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide as of 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The Salem division responded to 19 disabled vehicles and 25 crashes.
Police advised Virginians to continue to stay off the roads through Sunday if possible.
Saturday's ice was the second winter storm in three days for much of Virginia, which saw a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow Thursday night into Friday morning. The first round of ice and snow had not melted off in many areas when the newest storm arrived Saturday.
A low-pressure system passing south of the state lifted warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over cold air trapped at the surface and against the Appalachians by high pressure to the north. Precipitation falling through this warmer layer aloft turned to rain but then froze on objects at the surface, a precipitation type known as freezing rain.
Numerous locations over Southwest, Southside and Central Virginia recorded 1/10 to 1/2 inch of ice, enough to damage tree limbs and fell power lines. Some spots, like the lower elevations of Roanoke city, managed to rise just about freezing early Saturday and avoid much of the ice.