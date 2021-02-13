Ice storm causes numerous power outages affecting many thousands in region, state

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local Appalachian crews were responding to outages, as were workers from unaffected parts of the company’s service area, according to Hall. The company also requested 200 line workers from outside the service area to assist, she wrote.

“In all areas ice continues to weigh down trees and limbs continue to break, new outages continue to occur,” Hall wrote.

Virginia State Police responded to a total of 143 disabled vehicles and 283 traffic crashes statewide as of 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The Salem division responded to 19 disabled vehicles and 25 crashes.

Police advised Virginians to continue to stay off the roads through Sunday if possible.

Saturday's ice was the second winter storm in three days for much of Virginia, which saw a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow Thursday night into Friday morning. The first round of ice and snow had not melted off in many areas when the newest storm arrived Saturday.

A low-pressure system passing south of the state lifted warmth and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over cold air trapped at the surface and against the Appalachians by high pressure to the north. Precipitation falling through this warmer layer aloft turned to rain but then froze on objects at the surface, a precipitation type known as freezing rain.