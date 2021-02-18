Ice storm expected to make travel impossible, weather service says

A significant winter storm is coating roads with snow and ice throughout the Roanoke and New River Valleys as mixtures of freezing rain and snow continue to fall.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Twelve O’Clock Knob Road in Roanoke County has been closed due to ice.

Additionally, a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81, just south of Exit 128 in Montgomery County, is blocking all southbound lanes as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported at about 6 a.m. that additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation of up to 0.5 of an inch are expected.

VDOT is advising all to stay off the roads. Tree damage and power outages are likely, and travel could be nearly impossible, the weather service said.

The winter advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

