 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ice storm expected to make travel impossible, weather service says
0 comments
breaking

Ice storm expected to make travel impossible, weather service says

{{featured_button_text}}
021721-ice-p05

Brine water is spread on Bennington Street bridges in Southeast Roanoke In preparation for snow and ice storms on Thursday.

 Don Petersen | Special to The Roanoke Times

A significant winter storm is coating roads with snow and ice throughout the Roanoke and New River Valleys as mixtures of freezing rain and snow continue to fall.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Twelve O’Clock Knob Road in Roanoke County has been closed due to ice.

Additionally, a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81, just south of Exit 128 in Montgomery County, is blocking all southbound lanes as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg reported at about 6 a.m. that additional snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulation of up to 0.5 of an inch are expected.

VDOT is advising all to stay off the roads. Tree damage and power outages are likely, and travel could be nearly impossible, the weather service said.

The winter advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert