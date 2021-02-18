Ice storm leads to scattered power outages across the region

A significant winter storm has coated roads and trees with snow and ice throughout the Roanoke and New River valleys, as mixtures of freezing rain and snow continue to fall.

Power outages have grown through the morning as ice continues to accumulate.

Appalachian Power said at 11:40 a.m. that counties with the greatest number of outages include Pulaski, with 2,510 customers affected; Smyth, with 1,505 customers; Bland, with 1,334; Roanoke, with 1,281; Wythe, with 1,125; and Grayson, with 1,033. The power company could not estimate when service would be restored as the weather system continues to add outages.

Appalachian said in a news release that more than 1,100 workers are continuing to restore service, and with the exception of isolated outages in Henry, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, power had been restored to all who were affected by the Feb. 13 storm.

The company’s restoration policy gives first priority to assessing damage and restoring service to critical areas such as hospitals and fire departments. It then restores outages in large groups of customers before fixing that that affect smaller groups of customers, and leaving individual customers for last.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Roads throughout the region continue to be treacherous.