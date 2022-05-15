Iconic Roanoke dining fixtures to close

The Roanoke area’s dining scene is set to soon lose a pair of familiar fixtures — one a frequently visited institution for generations of local families and another that for years delighted those seeking to treat their palates to fares from well beyond Appalachia.

In a space of just a few days this past week, The Roanoker and the Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine restaurant announced that they would be bringing each of their runs to an end.

The two establishments, however, are closing for different reasons, owners say.

For The Roanoker, the more than eight decades-old eatery had been struggling to keep up with rising costs and the COVID-19 pandemic brought the issue to a head, said owner Butch Craft — Butch being the nickname the restaurant’s owner Renee Craft is far better known by.

“It just became overwhelming,” Craft said during an interview Sunday. “The pandemic was the icing on the cake.”

Like other restaurants and other employers in general, Craft said the business has had to weather the recent jumps in inflation and has struggled with finding workers. She said the restaurant currently employs 45 people, which is roughly half the level it had typically seen prior to the pandemic.

Craft said she had tried to find buyers for the restaurant at 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W. but was unsuccessful.

In fact, shortly after she arrived at the restaurant during a busy lunch hour Sunday, Craft briefly told someone there about a woman who had offered to dip into their retirement savings plan to buy the business. The Roanoker owner respectfully declined the offer, advising the person against the idea.

But Craft said that was an obvious sign of how much of an institution her restaurant has been for many in the area.

“What she was trying to do was save the restaurant she loves,” Craft said.

The Roanoker hasn’t set a definite date yet, but Craft said they’re looking to close by either the end of the month or in early June.

The restaurant was opened during the summer of 1941 by Crafton Warren and two friends, according to history provided on the business’ website. In fact, this coming July would have marked the eatery’s 81st anniversary.

The Roanoker has been in three different locations throughout its history. It was first located in downtown Roanoke, then moved to Towers Shopping Center near the mid-1960s and finally moved to its current – and now final – home in 1982.

Craft herself started working at the restaurant as a part-time employee 52 years ago while attending Virginia Western Community College. She moved her way up and recalls the Warren family practically adopting her.

“It just got in my blood, I guess,” she said. “They were so much like family to me.”

The family still owns the property itself, but Craft began taking over the business just over 14 years ago.

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. It’s not exactly a job to me,” she said.

A sign that greets drivers just before they enter The Roanoker’s parking lot highlights the restaurant’s eight decades of existence.

The Roanoker is well known for its down-home menu.

“Like I said, you can’t get food like this, home cooking,” said Sharon Wilkerson, who was among the many who flocked to the restaurant Sunday, the day after its plan to close was announced.

Among her favorite meals, Wilkerson named the catfish, chopped sirloin, baked chicken and the biscuits and gravy.

Wilkerson, who has been a regular for about 20 years, said she was “devastated” to learn about the closing.

“I’m hoping somebody will step up to the plate and buy the place and keep it the way it is,” she said while pointing out the line of patrons that spilled beyond the restaurant’s entrance. “This is the way it is every weekend.

“It’s going to be greatly missed, no doubt about it. It’s going to be so, so missed.”

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine, located at 4167 Electric Road, is slated to close May 28, said Maggie Amaral, who’s part of the family that has long owned and operated the restaurant.

For the end of their restaurant’s journey, the reasons are a little more simpler than their peer.

Amaral said they’re just ready to retire and pointed out that she is 68 years old. She said her brother-in-law Carlos Amaral, who’s chef owner with his brother Ricardo Amaral, is 69.

“We are retiring. We’re old, we want to retire,” Maggie Amaral said jokingly. “We said, ‘it’s time, now.’”

Maggie Amaral is also Ricardo Amaral’s spouse and runs the front-end of the restaurant with her sister-in-law.

Carlos opened just over three decades ago, and similar to The Roanoker, has had different locations throughout its history.

Carlos started in downtown Roanoke, but moved to its current home near Tanglewood Mall in 2002. The move at the time was much celebrated as it not only provided more than double the space of the original location but gave patrons a hilltop spot with an expansive view of the mountains on the horizon.

“The views from up there are phenomenal,” Amaral said.

Through the years, the Amaral brothers created an exquisite menu consisting of Brazilian, French, Spanish and Italian dishes.

Carlos Amaral came to Roanoke in 1979 to visit some Brazilian friends but didn’t stay as he found the city’s downtown during that era worse than the major cities he was trying to leave at the time. In the following years, he worked under different chefs across North America – including Canada – and mastered cooking styles such as German, Italian, French and Japanese. He eventually returned to the Star City and fell in love with downtown.

Unlike some other recently closed restaurants, Maggie Amaral said the pandemic didn’t really play a role in their decision to close.

“We went through it quite well, to be honest,” she said.

Amaral said the restaurant was spacious enough to still be able to welcome a significant number of patrons during the period when social distancing was required. She said the establishment was able to hold 300 people before the pandemic and about 100 after the start of the health crisis and the enactment of mitigation measures.

Additionally, she said the restaurant was very proactive on other measures such as cleaning and immediately disposing of paper menus.

Looking back, Amaral said the restaurant really can’t complain about anything. She voiced appreciation for the decades of support from patrons.

“It is bittersweet,” she said. “The Roanoke Valley has been really good to us.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.