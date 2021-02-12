Due to inclement weather and hazardous road conditions, delivery of your newspaper may be delayed Friday. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we will deliver your newspaper as soon as we can. Subscribers who don’t receive their newspaper can click Today’s E-Edition on roanoke.com for full access to our articles and digital replica. Need help with your digital subscription? Email us at customer@roanoke.com.
Icy conditions slow Friday's newspaper delivery
Important update: The Virginia Department of Health has directed each of the local health districts, starting 5 p.m. Friday, to disable links…
A woman from Southside Virginia was killed in a crash Sunday on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia State Police.
By the time the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday told people they could register for vaccines with CVS, all of the appointments had be…
Prosecutors wrapped up the prosecution of former Roanoke attorney Laura Wright with a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud.
Who wouldn’t have loved an all-expenses-paid trip to Roanoke? Well, probably not famous singer Karen Carpenter in 1970. And definitely not Emily Nussbaum, Pulitzer prize-winning television critic.
A crowd of more than 40 protested outside of the Christiansburg office of U.S. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, Friday, demanding that he step down. The event was primarily in response to Griffith's support of former President Donald Trump's unproven allegations of massive voter fraud, claims that led to the storming of the Capitol last month.
About 7.5% of cadets currently have COVID-19, while an additional 14% are in quarantine.
Christiansburg Councilman Steve Huppert, a gun control advocate, said he doesn't see the need for bringing firearms into town buildings and recreational facilities. He's unsure, however, if his suggestion will gain any traction.
"It's just a ball that keeps rolling," Nicole Gibson Martin told the judge of a downward slide that ended with her pleading no contest to one count of embezzlement from a Roanoke church last August.
A major issue for the independent investigators is whether lawyers and other representatives for Virginia Military Institute will be present during interviews with current cadets and employees.