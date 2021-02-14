Icy Roads drug case: Woman accused of running 'trap house' gets five years

A Montgomery County woman who prosecutors said ran a methamphetamine “trap house” pleaded guilty Monday in an agreement that will send her to prison for five years.

Connie Jean Montgomery Greenwood, 45, was among 30 people who county prosecutors say were involved in the Icy Roads case, in which meth was brought from Georgia to be distributed in Montgomery County and Radford.

At a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Greenwood pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth, and to forging a check. She also pleaded guilty to possessing meth with the intent to distribute it, a charge that was reduced from possessing more than 10 grams of meth with the intent to distribute it.

Four other felony charges, including another drug charge and three charges involving fake checks, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Robert Turk sentenced Greenwood to a total of 40 years in prison, to be suspended after she serves five years. She also was fined a total of $500. After her release, Greenwood is to be on probation for 40 years, with the first 20 supervised by the probation office.