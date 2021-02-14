Icy Roads drug case: Woman accused of running 'trap house' gets five years

A Montgomery County woman who prosecutors said ran a methamphetamine “trap house” pleaded guilty Monday in an agreement that will send her to prison for five years.
Connie Jean Montgomery Greenwood, 45, was among 30 people who county prosecutors say were involved in the Icy Roads case, in which meth was brought from Georgia to be distributed in Montgomery County and Radford.
At a hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Greenwood pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth, and to forging a check. She also pleaded guilty to possessing meth with the intent to distribute it, a charge that was reduced from possessing more than 10 grams of meth with the intent to distribute it.
Four other felony charges, including another drug charge and three charges involving fake checks, were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Judge Robert Turk sentenced Greenwood to a total of 40 years in prison, to be suspended after she serves five years. She also was fined a total of $500. After her release, Greenwood is to be on probation for 40 years, with the first 20 supervised by the probation office.
According to a summary of the prosecution’s evidence presented by Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little, Greenwood was identified as part of the Icy Roads meth pipeline in which Thomas George Belcher Jr., 46, traveled from Montgomery County to Georgia to bring the drug back to sell. Between November 2018 and January 2020, Belcher brought back at least a pound of meth, Little said.
Belcher told investigators he made 16 trips to obtain a total of between 1 and 3 pounds, while a co-defendant said Belcher was making two to three trips per week and getting between a quarter- and a half-pound each time, according to the prosecution’s summary.
Belcher said he bought meth for $300 per ounce in Georgia and sold it for twice that, the summary said.
Greenwood told officers that she was a meth user and that she got the drug from Belcher, Little said. When Greenwood was arrested in January 2020, she was carrying 12.2 grams of meth. She told officers that Belcher gave her the meth to hold until they could go to Georgia and get rid of a gun that Belcher had stolen, the summary said.
Another defendant in the case said that Greenwood supervised a trap house where she sold meth to drug users who stayed there, the summary said.
Greenwood and defense attorney Suzanne Bowen of Pulaski agreed that the prosecution had sufficient evidence to convict her.
Greenwood is at least the eighth Icy Roads defendant to be convicted, and follows last month’s guilty pleas by Douglas Shane Smith Jr.
Smith, 37, was convicted of two conspiracy charges and possessing meth with the intent to distribute it. He was sentenced to serve five years and fined $750.