Icy roads lead to crashes on I-81 in Pulaski County
A thin blanket of sleet and ice fell on the Roanoke and New River Valleys early Wednesday, leading to at least one fatal wreck on Interstate 81.

Virginia State Police said it was investigating "a series of crashes" that happened Wednesday morning in Pulaski County at the 94 mile marker, near Virginia 99.

A pickup truck driving north slid off the road about 7:30 a.m. As state trooper arrived, another crash occurred in the northbound lanes, according to Corinne Geller, a state police spokeswoman.

No injuries were reported in those crashes.

Troopers immediately called the Virginia Department of Transportation to assist because that stretch of the interstate had iced over and "conditions were extremely slick," she said.

About 15 minutes later, a car crashed in the southbound lane. Geller said that wreck had "been confirmed as a fatal crash," but she did not immediately have further details.

Two more wrecks happened shortly afterward in the southbound lanes. No injuries were reported in those crashes.

