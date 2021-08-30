Ida brings another round of tropical rain to SW Virginia late Tuesday, Wednesday

Hurricane Ida, the fifth strongest landfalling hurricane in U.S. history with 150 mph at winds as it came ashore in Louisiana, is a tropical storm well inland on this Monday morning, and will spread a swath of rain northeastward as the circulation center continues to weaken.

Western Virginia appears poised to get substantial to heavy rainfall from Ida, with the heaviest amounts to the north and west of Roanoke, more under the bulk of Ida's rain shield, and potentially also in a narrow strip along the Blue Ridge to the south where moist upslope flow from Ida's circulation will lift and squeeze out more rain. Totals in these areas of 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are expected. Most of our region appears poised for at least an inch of rain through Thursday morning.

A flash flood watch has already been posted for areas generally along and west of Interstate 77, but this could be expanded to include other localities eastward in time.

