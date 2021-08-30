Ida brings another round of tropical rain to SW Virginia late Tuesday, Wednesday

Hurricane Ida, the fifth strongest landfalling hurricane in U.S. history with 150 mph at winds as it came ashore in Louisiana, is a tropical storm well inland on this Monday morning, and will spread a swath of rain northeastward as the circulation center continues to weaken.
Western Virginia appears poised to get substantial to heavy rainfall from Ida, with the heaviest amounts to the north and west of Roanoke, more under the bulk of Ida's rain shield, and potentially also in a narrow strip along the Blue Ridge to the south where moist upslope flow from Ida's circulation will lift and squeeze out more rain. Totals in these areas of 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts, are expected. Most of our region appears poised for at least an inch of rain through Thursday morning.
A flash flood watch has already been posted for areas generally along and west of Interstate 77, but this could be expanded to include other localities eastward in time.
Before Ida arrives, Monday and much of Tuesday will be typical of what we've seen of late, hot, sticky days with lower-mid 90s highs in Roanoke and lower elevations to the east and south, mid 80s to near 90 to the west, with scattered afternoon storms. Sunday night actually brought fairly widespread showers and storms as they coalesced along boundaries. Locally heavy rain is possible in the strongest storms, but this will not be Ida's direct effects, just yet.
Ida will be the third tropical system this season, and 10th in two years, to directly affect our region, following on the heels of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants two weeks ago, Fred brought streaky rain over a 3-day period that topped 1 inch for many but not all locations in our region. Roanoke got almost 3 inches from a heavy storm on the first night of Fred's effects but less than one-half inch over the next two days, though lingering moisture from Fred contributed to periods of showers and storms for a few days afterward.
With Ida's circulation expected to track to our north and west, we will be on the south and east side, which often tends to be more squally than continuous rain, and also a greater risk of storm cells rotating, leading to isolated tornadoes and localized strong downdraft winds. This will be a risk late Tuesday and early Wednesday, shifting eastward during the day.
By early Thursday, only a few lingering showers on the backside of Ida's circulation will be present, and a cold front will push through. This will bring about two days of somewhat cooler, significantly drier and less humid weather, with 70s and lower 80s highs and 50s lows. Yes, that includes Virginia Tech's football opener in Blacksburg on Friday night.
