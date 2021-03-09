Ideagen acquires Blacksburg's Qualtrax

The U.K. firm Ideagen Plc announced its acquisition of Blacksburg-based Qualtrax Tuesday.
Ideagen is a provider of software for companies operating in highly regulated industries. Qualtrax, founded in 1993, works with companies to help them meet their assurance obligations and goals through document management, automating key business processes, streamlining training management and ensuring critical industry regulations are met.
The Qualtrax base in Virginia will also become Ideagen’s U.S. headquarters and will be home to around 80 people in the initial stages, according to a news release. The plan is to grow that operation from this base and expand the business throughout the U.S.
Qualtrax had more than 300 clients, including Walmart, the D.C. office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, SABIC Innovative Plastics and the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said in a news release: “We are delighted to be able to announce the acquisition of Qualtrax today. The global assurance market is of key interest to Ideagen. Qualtrax’s product, customer base and reputation in the market will enhance our existing compliance offering and provide us with an excellent springboard from which to grow in this sector.”
Qualtrax recorded revenue of approximately $5.2 million in 2020, growing from $4.5 million in the previous year, and modestly positive EBITDA, according to the release.
Ideagen expects to maintain a double-digit revenue growth trajectory, according to the release.
Amy Ankrum, president and CEO of Qualtrax said in the release: “I am extremely excited about the opportunities that becoming part of the Ideagen family will bring to Qualtrax and all our people. We share a similar culture and values, with our purpose being to make life easier for companies doing crucial and highly regulated work. With Ideagen’s global footprint and vast expertise in compliance and related sectors, we will be able to reach more companies in the US and overseas.”
Dorks continued: “We see the US as a key growth market for Ideagen, which is why we are so delighted to be taking on all of the current team of 40 people at Qualtrax, as well as their existing premises in Blacksburg. The U.S. currently accounts for around 35% of our sales and we see this acquisition as a way of increasing that percentage in a controlled and focused manner.”
This is the first acquisition for Ideagen in 2021 and the 21st overall, according to the release.
The financial terms of the deal were not not released.