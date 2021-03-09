Ideagen acquires Blacksburg's Qualtrax

Ideagen expects to maintain a double-digit revenue growth trajectory, according to the release.

Amy Ankrum, president and CEO of Qualtrax said in the release: “I am extremely excited about the opportunities that becoming part of the Ideagen family will bring to Qualtrax and all our people. We share a similar culture and values, with our purpose being to make life easier for companies doing crucial and highly regulated work. With Ideagen’s global footprint and vast expertise in compliance and related sectors, we will be able to reach more companies in the US and overseas.”

Dorks continued: “We see the US as a key growth market for Ideagen, which is why we are so delighted to be taking on all of the current team of 40 people at Qualtrax, as well as their existing premises in Blacksburg. The U.S. currently accounts for around 35% of our sales and we see this acquisition as a way of increasing that percentage in a controlled and focused manner.”

This is the first acquisition for Ideagen in 2021 and the 21st overall, according to the release.

The financial terms of the deal were not not released.