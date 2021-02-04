If it had enough doses, Virginia could vaccinate 50,000 a day, state official says

The head of Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine program said the state now has a network capable of delivering 50,000 shots a day but is getting only a third of the vaccine needed to consistently hit that target.

Dr. Danny Avula made a round of media calls Thursday to talk about the rollout of the vaccine and how Virginia is seeking to make sure the most vulnerable people are vaccinated first.

Until last week the state was criticized as having among the worst records in the nation in reporting that it was using doses as quickly as the federal government shipped them.

Virginia’s ranking on that metric continues to climb as data reporting improves and as freezers are unloaded of first and second doses.

“We set goals to get to 50,000 shots a day, and we’ve done that the last four days of January,” he said. “We have seen remarkable capacity grow up around the state and so we are moving forward, we are poised and ready when vaccine supply increases to be able to vaccinate Virginians at a very, very high rate.”

Avula added, “We are going to continue to scrap and claw to get every dose that we can from the federal government, but we need to get to the 350,000-plus [per week] to be able to consistently hit 50,000 doses a day.”