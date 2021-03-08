If you are waiting for a call to get vaccinated, answer your phone, health officials say

On Monday morning, volunteers with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts set out to call older folks who don't have email addresses to invite them to be vaccinated at Thursday’s clinic.
As they dialed through a list of 450 names, only 157 people answered. That left the other 293 people yet again without an appointment, and most likely wondering why they haven't been able to get into a clinic when they see others, much younger, lining up for their COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We have redoubled our effort to get phone-only people into the clinics. They are not answering unrecognized numbers. Normally, that is great advice for the elderly population, except this week we are using cellphones that are just general 540 area code, they are not labeled as health department,” spokeswoman Christie Wills said.
The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVI…
If you are waiting to get a vaccination appointment, you should answer unknown numbers. Wills said these are not robocalls, and a person is on the other end.
The health department added lines and purchased cellphones for volunteers to use, but the caller ID might not say "health department.” It could be just a phone number. Or it could be coming from a library, since Roanoke and Botetourt County library staff are pitching in with scheduling.
Wills said for a number of reasons, the volunteers can’t leave messages, and since they are trying to get appointments scheduled, they move on to calling the next numbers.
Most of the calls are being made weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wills said they will never ask for money or Social Security numbers, but they will ask for birth dates and addresses, and they will ask you questions about your health.
The volunteers are attempting to schedule thousands of elderly residents who have not provided email addresses in the preregistration system. When they can’t get in touch with people, those potential appointments are then offered when mass emails go out that can allow others to jump the line.
The people most in need of appointments are the ones who have been hardest to reach.
“From a health equity concern, this is one of our top priorities,” Wills said.
Much of the health districts' and state’s vaccination system relies on having email addresses to schedule appointments. The state’s call center, 877-829-4682, is able to take information for people without computer skills or access.
Wills said while they are trying to reach people with only phones, the easiest way still is through email. If you know an older person who's struggling to get an appointment, offer to help them by using your email. Preregistration forms can be updated through vaccinate.virginia.gov or through the call center.