If you are waiting for a call to get vaccinated, answer your phone, health officials say

On Monday morning, volunteers with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts set out to call older folks who don't have email addresses to invite them to be vaccinated at Thursday’s clinic.

As they dialed through a list of 450 names, only 157 people answered. That left the other 293 people yet again without an appointment, and most likely wondering why they haven't been able to get into a clinic when they see others, much younger, lining up for their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We have redoubled our effort to get phone-only people into the clinics. They are not answering unrecognized numbers. Normally, that is great advice for the elderly population, except this week we are using cellphones that are just general 540 area code, they are not labeled as health department,” spokeswoman Christie Wills said.

If you are waiting to get a vaccination appointment, you should answer unknown numbers. Wills said these are not robocalls, and a person is on the other end.

The health department added lines and purchased cellphones for volunteers to use, but the caller ID might not say "health department.” It could be just a phone number. Or it could be coming from a library, since Roanoke and Botetourt County library staff are pitching in with scheduling.