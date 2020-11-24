Illuminights set to shine again at Explore Park

Illuminights will take visitors over a glowing river of holiday lights and through woods lit up by festive scenery, echoing Christmas music in Explore Park.
The outdoor, walk-through show of lights is set to begin its second season Wednesday night, expanding on the success of last year’s event with more than 500,000 lights on display through early January.
Monday morning, event coordinators Eric Kohler and Wendy Schultz strolled a lap around the half-mile walking trail, ensuring all the decorations were properly lit and in the right places.
“There is a need for something like this,” Kohler said. “Last year it was really popular.”
Kohler said he and other staff of Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism have been hard at work since Labor Day, configuring every element of the light show according to four distinct themes: over the river, through the woods, fantasy and Christmas traditions.
“It’s going to be a very unique experience this year for folks, simply because what they can do is so limited. A lot of other events have been canceled or postponed,” Schultz said. “I think it’s going to be very special for a lot of people.”
Despite complications caused by COVID-19 concerns, including postponing opening night to ensure Illuminights adhered to recently enacted statewide restrictions, parks staff and partner nonprofit Center in the Square was determined to go on with the show.
“An event of this size is another issue from the lights, and this year particularly, because of COVID and because of all the additional restrictions, so a lot had to change,” Schultz said. “There’s a whole lot we had to consider.”
Capacity along the walking trail has been reduced and tickets must be purchased ahead of time to limit crowd sizes. Organizers said they did not plan to match the more than 43,000 visitors at last year’s Illuminights, but there are plenty of new light displays this season nonetheless.
Support Local Journalism
“By the time I got done setting up last year, I was already thinking about this year,” Kohler said. “A lot of people really liked our larger, three-dimensional ornaments such as the huge bear, so we have five new pieces that are similar.”
Also added for Illuminights 2020 are lights timed to the music, fog machine effects and a light-up gingerbread house that will smell like fresh-baked gingerbread.
“Southwest Virginia Ballet will be out here several nights with some of their dancers, so we’ll also have live dancers among the lights that are already tuned to the music,” Schultz said. “There are other things for folks to do as well.”
An artisan Christmas market in the park’s visitor center will feature more than 50 regional craftspeople selling their handmade wares. Kids will have a chance to write letters to Santa Claus, who will also be available virtually from the North Pole to hear their Christmas wishes.
“Santa’s very busy this year,” Schultz said. “Moreso than any other year.”
Other festivities at Explore Park during Illuminights include a miniature Christmas display, an ice-skating rink, marshmallow roasting and drinks at Brugh Tavern, Schultz said.
“This is a joint venture between Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism and Center in the Square,” Schultz said. “All of the profits go to help fund all of the programs that we run and all the programs that Center in the Square runs.”
Kohler said the two-month setup process required much untangling of light strings, but he would see regular park-goers who commented on the progress, and hear the excitement of kids passing by through Explore Park.
“It was kind of an inspiration as you were working seeing the little kids’ reactions, it’s been a positive experience setting up the lights,” Kohler said. “We really enjoy seeing families come out, creating a family tradition of coming out to see the lights every year.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.