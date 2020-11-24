Illuminights set to shine again at Explore Park

“An event of this size is another issue from the lights, and this year particularly, because of COVID and because of all the additional restrictions, so a lot had to change,” Schultz said. “There’s a whole lot we had to consider.”

Capacity along the walking trail has been reduced and tickets must be purchased ahead of time to limit crowd sizes. Organizers said they did not plan to match the more than 43,000 visitors at last year’s Illuminights, but there are plenty of new light displays this season nonetheless.

“By the time I got done setting up last year, I was already thinking about this year,” Kohler said. “A lot of people really liked our larger, three-dimensional ornaments such as the huge bear, so we have five new pieces that are similar.”

Also added for Illuminights 2020 are lights timed to the music, fog machine effects and a light-up gingerbread house that will smell like fresh-baked gingerbread.

“Southwest Virginia Ballet will be out here several nights with some of their dancers, so we’ll also have live dancers among the lights that are already tuned to the music,” Schultz said. “There are other things for folks to do as well.”