Immunization clinic for children to be held Saturday in Roanoke

Health officials have expressed concern that the coronavirus pandemic might also contribute to a rise in other illnesses if children have fallen behind on their vaccinations.

The Roanoke City Health District and the Bradley Free Clinic are planning a back-to-school immunization clinic.

it will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Roanoke City Health Department, located at the Civic Mall on Williamson Road.

Appointments are not necessary, and vaccines are provided at no cost. But those who have insurance are asked to bring their cards, and, if available, to bring the child's vaccine record.

An event previously announced for the Bradley Free Clinic has shifted to this event.

"We need to do everything in our power to ensure our children are as healthy and protected as possible as they return to school this fall,” Jerryann West, public health nurse supervisor for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said in a news release. “All children need to be vaccinated, regardless if they are returning to school in-person or virtually.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/RoanokeCityAlleghanyHealthDistricts or call 540-283-5050.

