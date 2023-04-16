The Christiansburg branch of the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library system would double in size as part of upcoming improvements.

The future renovation of the Christiansburg Library on Sheltman Street and the establishment of an outdoor space at the Blacksburg branch on Miller Street are planned.

The projected costs so far for the Christiansburg branch renovation and outdoor space at the Blacksburg Library are, respectively, $9.5 million and just over $400,000, according to Montgomery County’s capital improvement program for fiscal years 2023 to 2027.

Each of the projects will address evolving needs that have been seen both locally and in other communities across the state and country, said the library system’s director, Karim Khan.

While the system will seek greater public input on the project over the next few years, the general plan for the Christiansburg branch renovation and expansion is outlined.

The Christiansburg branch project would increase the size of the facility from 15,000 square feet to 31,954.

“The current 35 year old facility is no longer adequate and its systems are dated and frequently fail,” reads a description of the project in a booklet covering the county’s capital improvement program. “The new Christiansburg Library will be a community resource and an anchor for activity, education and culture in the downtown Christiansburg area.”

Libraries in Virginia have a goal to try to match their square footage to the community they directly serve, Khan said.

“There should be a square foot of library for every person,” he said.

Christiansburg’s population is just over 23,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Town officials have previously said they anticipate the population to grow over the next several years.

In addition to the town, the Christiansburg branch serves as the primary library for the nearby Montgomery County communities of Riner and Pilot, according to the CIP booklet. The service area population for the branch is 37,424.

The Christiansburg branch also serves as the main office for the entire library system.

Khan said the goal is to modernize the Christiansburg facility, making improvements to infrastructural components such as lighting, plumbing and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

Other work the renovation would look to make is the addition of more ports for patrons who bring their own devices, as opposed to using the library’s equipment to access services such as the internet.

Libraries have increasingly become go-to spots for people without reliable home internet, a tool that has itself become more important amid the rise in remote employment and school work, Khan said.

“It’s also a space for people to be able to work, study, think without distractions, and I think we ought to be able to serve all those different needs,” he said. “It’s a good thing because it allows people to be productive in ways they may not be able to at home.”

Additionally, Khan said adding study rooms — the number of which is yet to be determined — and expanding and enclosing the designated space for teenagers are also part of the plans.

In Blacksburg, Khan said a fenced-in area in the outdoor space directly facing Draper Road would be established. He said the idea for a designated outdoor area came up during the pandemic when mitigation measures put limits on indoor activities.

The section on the Blacksburg project in the CIP booklet points out that the library hosted more than 4,700 children at story time and other kinds of literacy programming. During the pandemic, that figure dropped to 0, according to the booklet.

Khan the outdoor space will be used a reading garden and area to run programs for children. He said the area will also include a small stage-like area to do readings, among other activities.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” he said, adding that the nature aspect is another positive “People will be able to sit outside and read in the nice weather.”

And similar to the Christiansburg renovation, the Blacksburg project aims to address changing needs, Khan said.

Research over the years has supported the importance of story time and doing such activities outside “adds a new dimension to it,” Khan said.

Many newer libraries also provide a designated outdoor space, Khan said. The new ones in Henrico County, for example, have outdoor features, he said.

“We were having programs outdoors here [in Christiansburg] and outdoors at Meadowbrook, but we couldn’t have them there [in Blacksburg] because it’s not safe. There’s a lawn, but it’s right next to the street,” Khan said. “I think these days when people do new libraries, there is a push to include outdoor features.”

Khan said he anticipates the Blacksburg project to be completed by about this time next year.