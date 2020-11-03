In a first, Roanoke elects a majority Black city council

White-Boyd held onto her lead throughout the evening, but Jeffrey and Moon Reynolds fell behind as conservative-leaning precincts began to report. For a time, McGuire and Keller were the second and third top vote-getters. But the race swung in favor of Jeffrey and Moon Reynolds once the absentee and early votes were reported.

Come January, Roanoke will have a historically diverse council. Lea, White-Boyd, Jeffrey and Moon Reynolds are Black, and newly appointed council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones is council's first Latina member. Vice Mayor Joe Cobb is the first openly gay man elected to city council.

Tuesday’s results capped off an unusual election cycle, and the city’s first municipal election to be held in November.

The Roanoke City Council last year voted to move the city’s municipal elections from May to November in even-numbered years to increase turnout, a decision criticized by McGuire and Bowers. The move extended council members’ terms by six months.