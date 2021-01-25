In Botetourt County, new Colonial Elementary opens its doors

TROUTVILLE — A few hundred Botetourt County students get to celebrate two first days of school.
The county's original Colonial Elementary School, in Blue Ridge, said goodbye to its final group of students on Jan. 8, after about 80 years in service. Three miles away, the new Colonial Elementary opened its doors to pre-K through fifth grade students on Monday.
"We are so excited for you to see this magnificent place that you get to learn in now," Principal Tammy Riggs said in a morning flag-raising ceremony. "This is not just for us, not just for you. Kids are going to be learning for decades and decades, here at this school. … It’s a gift. It’s our job to take care of it."
As gifts go, it's bright, warm and colorful, with a library and combination cafeteria/auditorium far larger than what the student body of more than 420 was used to. It comes across as even more spacious for now, as only about half the children are there most days, due to physical distancing requirements in the COVID-19 era. Fifth graders Brielle Nunley, 10, and Mason Scott, 11, will start their classes Tuesday, but they were there Monday as student leaders, assigned to help guide students around and assist Riggs.
"This school is way bigger and it’s way nicer," Brielle said.
Some of the same students, teachers and staff members had helped break ground on the project in August 2019. It is Botetourt County's first new school since the mid-1990s.
“At first, it was a little confusing, but I think I’ve got it now,” Mason said.
Brielle added: “I’m still a little bit confused.”
Teachers already had their bearings. They began packing and moving from the old building late last year, and continued through the beginning of 2021. As they moved, they presided over two weeks of remote learning.
Third grade teacher Vicki Thomas is the school's senior educator, with 30 years at Colonial. Leaving the old place was bittersweet, she said.
"There’s a lot of good memories at that school, and we’ve had a lot of great kids come through, kids of kids that I’ve taught," Thomas said from her brand new classroom, with amenities including a 70-inch multimedia screen/work hub called an ActivPanel. "It’s great to have the kids here. I know how excited they are. It was really great to see them this morning and see how excited they were to be here."
Thomas, like other staff members, is grateful for increased space.
"We had utilized at the other school every closet, everything that you could possibly use, and rooms were absolutely being used for things they weren’t intended to be used for," she said. "Hallways, every corner of the building was being used. So it’s nice to have rooms that are specific for what we need."
The county’s economic development authority, in a first for Botetourt County, headed up the $26 million project and negotiated with contractors on the school system's behalf. The school board had determined that a fifth renovation of the 1939 building — the other makeovers were in 1949, 1969, 1975 and 1985 — wouldn't be worth the cost.
The school division will hand over the property to the county after it is completely emptied, school board Chairwoman Anna Weddle said. Its future is undetermined, county officials said.
As for the new building's future? Riggs, a Botetourt County native and Colonial's principal for 20 years, said that once everyone is settled in and any troubleshooting is done, the place will become a lot more personalized, and students will be at the heart of that. The old building was decorated over the years in a way that reflected the values taught there, Riggs said.
Children told Riggs that they missed such positive quotes on the school walls as "Be the change you want to see in the world," "You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take" and "Leadership is doing the right thing when no one else is looking." Riggs said that students will help choose what quotes will go on the walls of the new school.
Another missing item? The school's mascot cougar prints, painted on the sidewalk. One girl told Riggs that she missed them because they led her way into school every day. Students will soon paint those onto the new walks.