In last public words, Roanoke tech entrepreneur speaks of his faith in God

For those who turned out to celebrate the life of a man described as a pioneer and leader in the technology ecosystem of Southwest Virginia and beyond, Bonz Hart had a message:

“I’m not the star of the show,” Hart said in a video, taken several weeks before he died of cancer in September and shown to about 300 people who filled a Hotel Roanoke ballroom Sunday.

“I am the clay and he is the potter,” Hart said of the God he worshiped. “And he’s got a plan. I may not want to be the dish; I didn’t think of myself as an ashtray. But it’ll be used to his glory, and I can rejoice in that.”

After learning at the age of 66 that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer — and only a few months to live — Hart said was tempted at first to ask: Is this fair? Do I deserve better? How could God do this?

But he quickly decided, in the time that he had left, to tell his story of faith, hope and love — and how it shows “the beauty of what awaits us.”

“If it’s all about my agenda, then that’s terribly devastating,” he said. “If it’s about God’s agenda and I’m a player in that, then I need to, and I do, rejoice in his plan and the way this has worked out.”

When he died in early September, Hart was remembered as an inspirational leader and technology entrepreneur who founded Meridium Inc., a company that builds software for the oil and gas industry, from an office over the garage of his Bedford County home.

The company, which was later headquartered in a prominent building beside Interstate 81’s Elm Avenue exit to downtown Roanoke, grew to about 500 employees and contractors, with offices in Houston, London, Madrid, Dubai, Bangalore, Singapore and Australia.

“The 25-year, ‘overnight success’ as Bonz often called it, of Meridium, the company that Bonz and many here today built together, happened because of Bonz’s confidence, not in himself, but in his Lord,” Hart’s older brother, Doug, told attendees of Sunday’s ceremony.

In many ways, Hart eschewed the buttoned-down demeanor often found in the business world. He always chose the unbeaten path, his daughter Briana said, guided by his love of adventure, strong work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit.

When he was in high school, Hart was known for deliberately taking the wrong bus home from school, just to see if he could find his way after being dropped off in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

His sense of humor often led to good-hearted pranks, like the time in college when he moved all of his roommate’s belongings to a dormitory restroom just to see his reaction — which Paul Keisling, the subject of the joke, described as “shock and awe.”

And at an early age, Hart developed an ability to set goals and gather people to help him accomplish whatever he set his mind to — or at least to try his best, Doug Hart remembered.

“For example, at about age 9, Bonz decided he wanted to become a quarterback, Bart Starr being his hero,” Doug Hart said. His younger brother recruited about 20 of his friends and lined the front yard of his home for a series of tackle football games.

“Bonz did learn, however, that being the smallest guy on the field, especially with lackadaisical blockers, could be quite painful,” Hart said. “Faith in himself came quite easily to Bonz, but he began to learn how limiting and even dangerous that can be.”

Nonetheless, he “took risks that few are willing to take; to start an international software company in Roanoke, Virginia,” Doug Hart said. “To serve the largest corporations in the world and to persuade them to invest in software that had not been developed yet.”

Hart retired from Meridium in 2017, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, church and volunteer work.

After learning in July that he had a terminal illness, Hart moved with loved ones to his ranch in Montana, where he reflected on the views that were expressed in the video shown Sunday.

“My prayer is, for each person and where they are in their life, if God wants to use this to make them consider: how am I living and would my faith be ready for something like this?” he said.

“We recognize our roles and his role,” Hart concluded. “There’s a much larger story being told, and it’s God’s story.”