In meeting with Gov. Ralph Northam, Roanoke County chief shares police reform proposals

He and other chiefs also have ideas of their own.

The chiefs’ association provided the Northam administration with various proposals for how it thinks law enforcement agencies can improve.

They include getting Virginia’s law enforcement agencies accredited to ensure they are following best practices, improving the decertification process for officers to prevent those committing misconduct from moving between agencies, and getting officers trained on how to properly respond to people with mental illnesses.

Many of the measures would be expensive. This is why he pushes back on the calls to “defund the police.”

He said police are serving in roles they shouldn’t be, like social workers, family counselors, addiction specialists and homelessness coordinators. Police don’t want to take on these roles.

But, he said, even if those duties are shifted to the more appropriate agencies, he can’t see how funding can be reduced while implementing other changes.

Hall has a lot of criticisms about the various proposals lawmakers are considering.