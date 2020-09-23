In-person teaching at William Fleming High School closes for two weeks after positive COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In-person instruction at William Fleming High School has shut down for two weeks "out of an abundance of caution" after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Roanoke City Public Schools announced Wednesday.

Approximately 100 students are affected by the closure and will shift to virtual learning, according to spokesman Justin McLeod. The division planned to send students home starting around 11 a.m. Wednesday, McLeod told Fleming families in a recorded phone message.

Technical support and meal pickup will move to James Breckinridge Middle School, according to the division's announcement.

Roanoke students, including most of the more than 1,600 students at William Fleming High, are fully virtual for the first nine weeks, but in-person instruction has been offered to identified students, including those who are in a special education setting for more than half the day or who are level one English language learners. Approximately 670 of the division's 13,471 students are receiving in-person instruction, and an additional 325 students have been transported to school for in-person small groups since Sept. 8, according to division data.

Superintendent Verletta White told the school board Tuesday that the division remained on track to offer two days a week of in-person instruction for pre-K through fifth grade students beginning in the second nine weeks.

