In-person voting begins Friday as absentee ballot requests higher than 2016 election

In-person voting opens Friday across Virginia as local registrars prepare for an influx of early and absentee voters.
Election offices in the Roanoke and New River Valleys already have seen increased numbers of absentee ballot requests and are expecting big turnouts for in-person voting beginning Friday.
Andrew Cochran, Roanoke’s general registrar, said his office has been preparing to accommodate in-person voters and is equipped with personal protective equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said he’s expecting a big crowd for the first day of in-person voting.
The office is also offering curbside voting, where drivers can push a button and an election officer will be notified to come outside.
Voters have more options than ever this year, Cochran said. Virginia residents can vote in-person early, vote in-person on Election Day, vote by mail with an absentee ballot, or drop off absentee ballots in person. Cochran said he’s hopeful that because voters have so many options, overall turnout will be higher.
“Voter engagement seems very, very high,” he said. “I think Election Day turnout will be lower, but overall turnout, when you add all those options, will most likely be higher.”
Aside from voting for president, on Nov. 3 Roanoke voters will elect their mayor and three city council members, after the council moved the election from May.
This year, Virginia voters do not have to provide an excuse to vote by mail. The Department of Elections has lifted that restriction to encourage people to vote from home and avoid the risk of COVID-19 exposure.
Because of the new rules, local offices have received record numbers of absentee ballot requests and will begin mailing them Friday.
Cochran said his office has received approximately 9,000 absentee ballot applications. In 2016, the office received about 2,500 mailed ballots.
“The restrictions have been lifted, and because of COVID a lot of people want to vote from home,” Cochran said. “We’re prepared for whatever happens.”
Salem received 2,104 absentee ballot requests — 40% more than the 1,489 the office received in 2016.
The Montgomery County registrar’s office is sending out approximately 9,100 mailed ballots Friday. That number is based on how many people applied for mailed absentee ballots so far. That total eclipses 2016, which saw just 3,388 mailed and early in-person absentee ballots.
As of Thursday, Radford’s registrar's office sent out 991 mailed absentee ballots. Just under 500 total absentee ballots were cast in 2016.
Roanoke County’s numbers were not immediately available Thursday.
Voters may request an absentee ballot online at elections.virginia.gov or by contacting their local registrar. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 23. Ballots must be returned by Election Day and received by the local elections office by noon Nov. 6.
Ballots can also be returned in-person to the local registrars office or at the voter’s polling place on Election Day.
Staff writer Yann Ranaivo contributed to this report.
