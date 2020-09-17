In-person voting begins Friday as absentee ballot requests higher than 2016 election

In-person voting opens Friday across Virginia as local registrars prepare for an influx of early and absentee voters.

Election offices in the Roanoke and New River Valleys already have seen increased numbers of absentee ballot requests and are expecting big turnouts for in-person voting beginning Friday.

Andrew Cochran, Roanoke’s general registrar, said his office has been preparing to accommodate in-person voters and is equipped with personal protective equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19. He said he’s expecting a big crowd for the first day of in-person voting.

The office is also offering curbside voting, where drivers can push a button and an election officer will be notified to come outside.

Voters have more options than ever this year, Cochran said. Virginia residents can vote in-person early, vote in-person on Election Day, vote by mail with an absentee ballot, or drop off absentee ballots in person. Cochran said he’s hopeful that because voters have so many options, overall turnout will be higher.

“Voter engagement seems very, very high,” he said. “I think Election Day turnout will be lower, but overall turnout, when you add all those options, will most likely be higher.”