In Pulaski, a man's home on town land prompts discussion, rally

PULASKI — Gary Martin has called a small plot of land at MacGill Park his home for nearly 40 years – but that may not be the case for much longer.

Martin – a town employee from 1975 until he retired at the end of 2015 – said he made a "handshake" deal in 1981 with the head of public works that allowed him to put his trailer on a portion of the just over 10-acre park in exchange for him watching over and maintaining the property in addition to his regular duties with the parks and rec department.

The park has dwindled over the years and doesn't get much use now, which is what first drew attention to Martin's living arrangement, according to interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham.

Burcham said in an interview this week that she was first made aware of the old park after a citizen complained about the condition of the tennis court and skate park. She said they were essentially unusable after years of neglect and vandalism.

After telling the current public works director to demolish the two blighted areas, she said she continued her tour of the rest of the property, where she discovered the trailer that town employees told her Martin had been living in for some time.

That's when she went back to her office and began looking into the matter.