In the wind

The Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech features a new wind sculpture exhibit and upcoming events include a Zoom talk by one of the sculptors, Utah native Lyman Whitaker. In addition to the wind sculptures, work has been completed on a new pond walkway and patio that were built by students in the Virginia Tech Agriculture Technology program’s hardscape construction class, with materials donated by Chandler Concrete in Christiansburg. For more information, go to the garden’s website, hahngarden.vt.edu.