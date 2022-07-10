In Va. foster care system, making the connections to break cycles of abuse

Julia Jones spiraled when social services took her four children away.

Her husband had just left her, both of her parents were dead and she felt like she had no one to ask for help. The social workers told her to take parenting classes and go to therapy, and she did. But to her, it seemed like the harder she tried to get her kids back, the farther away they got.

So instead, she kept doing what she had done for years: drinking, doing drugs, and getting in and out of abusive relationships.

“Everything was so out of control that I just didn’t do anything about it,” she said. “I was like, oh well. I didn’t really know how to feel. I let it happen.”

Soon enough, she stopped paying her bills and got evicted from her home. She tried meth and got hooked. She partied and partied until she couldn’t feel anything anymore.

This went on for years until something finally clicked. Over a two-day period, 17 years ago, she smoked nearly an ounce of crack cocaine and woke up with a shotgun in her hand. She called a friend to take her to the hospital, where they told her she was lucky to be alive.

“I had lost everything,” Jones said. “It was either going to be death or jail at that point. And it was more likely going to be death.”

Jones checked herself into a rehabilitation program in Greenville, North Carolina. At the program, she finally confronted her past and what may have led her to follow the path she did. Jones grew up in an abusive home with an alcoholic father — an upbringing she unknowingly replicated with her own children.

After Jones’ kids were taken away, they bounced in and out of foster care for most of their lives. Some have gone on to struggle with the same addiction issues and have lived through traumas that Jones herself experienced.

Her daughter, Alyson Clark, was sexually abused in a foster care home in Blacksburg and gave birth to a son, whom she is now raising. Working through that trauma is a constant process as Alyson tries to avoid falling into the same addiction cycle her mom did.

For years, researchers have been studying the link between genetics and substance use disorder. These have shown that children of alcoholics and substance users are much more likely to become addicted themselves. This is in part because of the environment in which they grow up, but also because of the way such factors affect a person’s DNA.

In the same way, trauma can imprint itself into a family and flow through generations before it’s finally resolved and the cycle is broken.

One role of social services departments is to step in and break that cycle. Social workers are called when a family is in crisis, often because of substance use, neglect or physical violence. But because of limited time, staff and money, the system sometimes fails to live up to its mission.

Foster children are further traumatized in care, some leave without a permanent connection, while others never get the help they really need to move on from their past.

Advocates have said it’s time to look beyond the social services system, try something new and involve more of the community.

More than 5,000 children are currently in foster care in Virginia. The question is: how can the system intervene effectively so these kids don’t fall into the same cycle of trauma and abuse?

Predictable but preventable

The Virginia Department of Social Services publishes monthly statistics on the state’s foster children. In it, the agency lists the reasons for the child’s removal from their home.

More than 35% of the state’s foster kids experienced parental drug or alcohol abuse. More than 50% are identified as being neglected, nearly 15% physically abused and 5% sexually abused.

Specific circumstances or stories — what caused these issues, how the child reacted and how they are coping with that trauma — can’t be gleaned from these numbers. But based on current research, those experiences can indicate where foster kids might be headed in the future.

Since 1995, scientists and practitioners have been studying adverse childhood experiences. ACEs are a list of 10 childhood experiences that can cause health risks and poor outcomes for people later in life. The list includes physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, divorce, mental illness, incarcerated family members, substance use and violence against the child’s mother.

People are given an ACE score based on the number of these experiences that happened to them before they turned 18 years old. More than 60% of people have at least one. And one in six have experienced four or more.

Foster kids likely have a score of at least two, but probably more.

Cathy Brown, division director of child, youth and family services at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, said the more ACEs someone has experienced, the more likely they are to experience long-term health issues. In foster care, kids are increasingly likely to check more of those boxes.

“The adverse childhood experiences research has taught us that trauma is hardwired into our brains,” Brown said. “From the time of conception when a fetus is forming their central nervous system, trauma can have an impact on them. Your generational trauma can have an impact on you. If your parent was in foster care, has substance abuse issues, those things can also have an impact on you.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACEs have long-lasting health effects. They increase the risk of teen pregnancy, involvement in sex trafficking, maternal and child health problems, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and suicide.

The toxic stress from ACEs can negatively affect brain development, immune systems and stress-response systems. This makes it difficult to learn, make decisions and form healthy and stable relationships.

But Brown said these are only predictions.

“There are lots of different options that help people move through these things,” Brown said. “ACEs is not destiny. What is predictable is preventable.”

Proper mental health treatment and therapies are one step, Brown said, but for kids in the foster care system, another is making sure foster parents are well informed about the way trauma can reveal itself in children.

If a child experienced something traumatic before they turned 5 years old, they can repress the memory and forget what happened. Years later, a seemingly random experience can trigger that trauma and they begin to act out.

Brown said she has seen this disrupt foster care placements and even adoptions.

“So many adults see that as a child being ungrateful when they act out, especially when it’s delayed,” she said. “That drives me crazy. It’s not about gratitude. I shouldn’t have to be grateful at the age of 9.”

Ending an otherwise stable placement or relationship can further traumatize children who already have a high ACE score, which only exacerbates the problem. Taking children away from their parents, or foster parents, is a traumatic experience even if their biological parents are the source of other trauma in the child’s life.

Virginia Social Services Commissioner Danny Avula said for the past decade the state has been shifting its perspective on child welfare. The old model took children out of unsafe situations and put them into foster or congregate care, but the science of trauma and attachment has evolved and revealed that’s not always the best solution.

Instead, keeping children with their family or with another adult whom they trust, called a fictive kin placement, can have better outcomes.

“There is really compelling data to show that relative and fictive kin placements achieve much better outcomes related to permanency and to their overall mental health in the long term,” Avula said.

Avula said the Virginia Department of Social Services is working to update their policies, train their social workers and track metrics to create this shift.

The Family First Prevention Services Act, which was signed into federal law in 2018, will help with this goal. The act allows social services departments to use foster care funds to help families before their children are removed. Previously this money was allocated only for children already in the foster care system. Ever since the legislation passed, social services departments around the country have been working to implement it.

“If you’re a child welfare worker, that has certainly presented a lot of opportunities, but it also means that everybody is having to shift to a different strategy and a different approach in intervention,” Avula said. “And figuring out how and when those services can be funded.”

Virginia has also made available kinship guardianship assistance payments, which financially help relatives who are serving as foster parents. Kinship placements keep kids out of foster care and maintain a child’s relationships with adults they already know.

Stable relationships and connections are the key to helping children work through their trauma and heal. Brown said therapists and social workers could work with a kid every single day, but it would never replace what they really need.

“You need someone in your life that cares for you unconditionally and doesn’t get paid for it,” Brown said. “They do it because they value you and care about you as a person. It’s really about connection.”

Losing connection

Jones grew up in the 1960s and 1970s in Maryland with her Irish Catholic family. At that time, divorce was uncommon.

Her dad was an angry man. He drank from the time he got up to the time he went to bed, she said. During the day, he finished a fifth of vodka and at night switched to beers.

One time Jones picked a small hole in the family’s screen door and her dad beat her with a golf club as punishment.

“We grew up protecting my mom a lot,” Jones said. “And she protected us the best she could.”

Jones played sports and worked in her parents’ seafood and steakhouse restaurant near the University of Maryland’s main campus from the time she was 12 years old. When she was 18, she worked at her parents’ restaurant during the day and took night shifts as a cocktail waitress in a rock ‘n’ roll club.

The club featured acts like Bruce Springsteen, George Thorogood and Bon Jovi before they became popular. She loved the job, but she said the restaurant business allowed her to easily find parties and drugs. She started smoking marijuana with friends and did cocaine casually.

Jones got married as a young woman, but ended it less than 30 days later. After the wedding ceremony, her first husband became so abusive that he broke her collarbone. She also found out he was using heroin regularly, which he hid until after they were married.

She gave birth to their first child after they separated.

Drug use followed her throughout her life and she kept drugs around to take some of the pain away. She first tried meth just because it was available. And when she started smoking crack, it pushed her into a full-blown addiction.

“I didn’t realize how bad I was hurting myself and hurting my family,” she said. “I went to work every day, there was food on the table. That’s how I grew up. I thought that was normal.”

Jones had three more kids, drifted around the country and went in and out of abusive relationships. Both of her parents died and she lost connection with her five siblings.

After her kids were removed from her home and she went to rehab, she spent three years in a sober living community. She said she was afraid to come back out and fall into the same cycle.

When she finally did leave the program, she felt like she had no one left.

To this day, Jones doesn’t think any of this would have happened if her mom had still been alive. She said the one thing she needed was someone on her side that really believed in her to pick herself back up.

“I was told I was no good,” she said. “I just didn’t believe in myself anymore.”

Disrupting the cycle

Social workers, foster parents and mental health clinicians preach that connection makes the biggest difference in the lives of children experiencing trauma.

Allison Jackson-Dyer, a licensed clinical social worker in Virginia, started the nonprofit Integration Solutions to provide trauma-informed education. She’s fueled by her own story of trauma and how one special connection pulled her out.

Jackson-Dyer grew up in Richmond and experienced eight of the 10 adverse childhood experiences. She attempted suicide and struggled with her mental health. She broke windows, tore down doors and was held down and injected with sedatives multiple times. Her parents checked her into residential facilities for treatment about 10 times between the ages of 13 and 19.

At one of those placements, she met a mental health technician named Howard. He helped her work through some of her anger and she opened up to him about her experiences. He told her that he saw something in her and that she was going to do something important in her life. She had never been told anything like that before she met him.

Whenever she left the residential facility, she acted out to try to get back in to see Howard. He noticed and instead gave her his schedule so they could meet to talk in the lobby. Jackson-Dyer said this is how she got through high school.

Jackson-Dyer left to go to college, but she was raped there and attempted suicide again. Her parents checked her into a psychiatric ward. Howard found out, came to her admission and told her not to give up. It was the last time she attempted suicide and the last time she went to a residential facility.

“Howard was a professional,” Jackson-Dyer said. “Some people criticized him for seeing me in the lobby, they really did. And for him, it was still a professional relationship, but I didn’t have many adults. Me going and touching base with him in the lobby of the hospital kept me from making a lot more painful decisions, and honestly, from a successful suicide attempt.”

One of Jackson-Dyer’s main messages is that people don’t talk enough about trauma, how it lingers, how to treat it or how to react to it. She said foster parents can’t know exactly what they’re stepping into with each new child placed in their care. Many of the kids have a reactive attachment disorder, which means they are terrified of allowing someone to be close to them, particularly a parent figure.

These kids test their foster parents and act out. They prod a foster parent’s own traumatic experiences. Jackson-Dyer said she has worked with kids who have caused $10,000 in damages to a house.

These experiences are rough, but are a symptom of a disease, she said. Foster kids who act out behaviorally are pushing away the thing they need the most, but Jackson-Dyer said it makes sense that they would. Their family and their connections are the thing that hurt them and if their behaviors disrupt the placement, they’ve only solidified the belief that no one cares about them.

“How in the world do we ask them to be vulnerable and to trust again?” Jackson-Dyer said. “Because they have no evidence or foundation for that. We need them to find those long term connected adults who aren’t professionals, who are people that will be in their life forever, not people that will be in their life for a couple of years or less. And that’s what gets really, really challenging.”

Jackson-Dyer said teachers, counselors, a coach or a friend’s parent can help fill in these gaps for everyday kids. But for kids in the social services system, Virginia has already been operating on a foster parent shortage for years. Localities don’t have enough foster parents to take all of the children in their care, and even fewer who are willing to take older kids or ones with serious behavioral issues.

These kids are sent to group homes and residential facilities like the ones Jackson-Dyer stayed in and some leave foster care with absolutely no connections at all.

Em Parente, assistant director of permanency, policy and practices at the Virginia Department of Social Services, said the state has more foster families than it does children, but it doesn’t have families who are willing or able to take the kids with the highest needs.

“The other problem is our foster families are not available in every community,” Parente said. “There might be a foster family in the community next door who hasn’t had a placement in two years, but the community right next door doesn’t know about them or can’t access them.”

Parente said VDSS is developing a foster parent portal, where people interested in becoming a foster parent can sign up. At the state level, officials would be able to map applicants and foster parent inquiries and also work with local agencies on recruitment and coordinating with other communities.

She said the system is being rolled out in the Piedmont region, which includes Roanoke, and will be implemented in all five regions soon.

Local departments have also been recently required to collaborate on foster parent recruitment, approval and support. Parente said VDSS will be doing a lot of work over the next year supporting local departments in setting up collaborative foster home teams to recruit more parents and share resources.

For the kids who are lucky enough to get placed into a foster home, the parents can become quickly burned out because of a lack of support from an overworked social services department. Jackson-Dyer said the social services system needs to increase its foster parent support with more intensive training and respite care — foster families who take the child for a short period of time to give the foster parents a break.

But even if Virginia solved its foster parent shortage and increased support for its foster families, it would still be a long road to recovery and mental health wellness for traumatized children.

For years, Jackson-Dyer said she’s been trying to bring a new treatment idea to Virginia. Foster kids go through trauma before they enter the system, which makes them more likely to get involved with substances, unhealthy relationships and other potentially dangerous situations. She said these traumas compound on top of the original one.

Therapy helps, but she compares it to an incomplete surgery. Imagine if a patient went in for a major surgery and after an hour the doctor wraps them up and sends them out until next week when they can continue the work. That’s what happens with outpatient therapy. Foster kids are sent back out into the world where they are getting retraumatized over and over again, she said.

Some researchers are working on a retreat model where therapists work with children for multiple days on reprocessing their trauma. Once they go through an intensive session, they move to more traditional outpatient clinics. Jackson-Dyer said these kids can be successful faster.

Jackson-Dyer has tried a model where an entire family is treated as a unit, not just the child who would have been removed. This creates a more lasting effect on a family who won’t go on to traumatize more generations.

But the system isn’t set up for treatment services that mimic those models. Insurance companies won’t cover something so intensive and lengthy. And trying to replicate it across thousands of kids would be difficult in a system already facing resource issues.

“It’s the system issue that even when we find something, and we know it’s evidence-based and we know that this is one of the most highly traumatized populations, how do we jump the red tape to get them the right treatment?” Jackson-Dyer said. “And then how do we get enough people trained that can do that work?”

The process will be a long road, but Jackson-Dyer said there are already enough people in Virginia trying to come up with innovative solutions. In the meantime, researchers are working on self-pay models to prove the method works. And of course, the idea would need funding.

“These are human beings and they’re suffering,” Jackson-Dyer said. “We’re not getting kids the best, most evidence-based treatment. We’re just not.”

Reconnection

With her life under control, Jones set out to reconnect with her children. She found her son Andrew and they started working on their relationship. Jones said he experienced significant trauma in a group home when he was taken into foster care. He was working through it, but he died by suicide in 2018.

After his death, Jones felt herself spiraling again. She went to a psychiatric facility to help her cope with the news.

Her fourth child, Alyson, said she called her mom to tell her about Andrew’s death. After that, Jones’ children started connecting with their mom and one another again.

“I think she just woke up and realized that she hadn’t been there for us,” Alyson said. “She did the best job she could for us then. But now she sees how good we are with our kids that I think she realizes that she wants to be involved. And probably thinks she missed out on my brother’s life.”

Jones said her daughters Alyson and Amber are great mothers. Alyson has four kids and Amber has two. Jones said they are hard on themselves to be even better parents and take their mistakes seriously.

Jones tells them not to beat themselves up over issues they’ve gone through with their own lives and traumas and to just keep being the best mother they can be for their kids.

“I beat myself up for a long time,” Jones said. “But my sponsor told me one day that I was the best mother my disease let me be. And I had to take that to heart.”

Jones thinks she had to go down a hard road to become a better person and the mother and grandmother she is today. She said she’s a product of her environment and it’s taken many years of therapy, self-reflection and acceptance to come to terms with her life.

She still doesn’t speak with two of her children, but she tries to keep track of them through her other kids.

“By the grace of God, I have a few of my children back in my life,” she said. “Some things you just can’t repair. Maybe one day. I still carry hope.”